Anyone can criticize things that irritate us, but it is another thing to appreciate the good things about the city of Show Low: it is its people.
The veterans who live here are much appreciated. As Mr. Seth Nadel recently wrote in a previous Letter to the Editor, the veterans put their lives on the line for our freedoms. For that, we are so grateful.
Never to be forgotten was the way the townspeople came together in support of the fallen Show Low police officer, Darrin Reed. Thousands came to pay their respects, a sight to behold!
As the population of Show Low continues to increase, there are a few special traditions that bring the townspeople together giving it that “good old American small-town feel.” The annual Independence Day parade and the annual Christmas parade are two such traditions that bring so much joy to so many (although the COVID-19 pandemic put quite a damper on several events this year).
Show Low Head Start is awesome! I worked there for about three years, and during that time, I have not found a more kind and enthusiastic center director and staff. They love what they do and that love overflows, touching the hearts and minds of all their little students as well as the parents and continues into this community they serve.
Our late, former mayor and city council member, Gene Kelley was beloved by the people, and will be sorely missed. During the Nov. 17 public hearing regarding the installation of a cell tower in Fairway Park, he spoke up for the neighborhood in favor of denying approval of the tower’s installation. The people did not want it to be built there. Gene Kelley must have asked himself, “What would Jesus do?” Answer: “Speak and stand up for, and support the people in need!” Thank you, Gene Kelley, in Heaven. (Unfortunately, the installation will go forward.)
Lynnette Behar
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.