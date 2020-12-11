Talk about hypocrisy. Republicans through out Arizona , including State Senator Kelly Ward, are refusing to accept the truth despite gladly accepting a Presidential victory in 2016. Trump won four years ago in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania with the same slim margins Biden had in 2020. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton proved to be the true Patriot in putting country over party in less than 48 hours after the election. She called Trump and said congratulations. There was still a recount in multiple states but Clinton conceded when the votes were counted. President Obama also showed he was a real American by doing his best to assist in the transition.
The conspiracy theories, false accounts and out right lies need to stop. I am correct in pronouncing Biden the winner by November 7, 2020. Thats when it was apparent he won. All the recounts, certifications and even the electoral college vote, are a formality. The recent barrage of letters to the editor and Trump flying signs are indications that a majority of Republicans still believe Trump over reality. The entire party wants it one way when their candidate wins and another when their savior loses. It’s old. Its unPatriotic.
Stop threatening violence. There was no fraud. Your America exists on Fox television, not in reality. There are more people who voted for Biden in Arizona and throughout our great country. It’s not a mystery. It’s simple math. More votes equals a victory. Republicans are correct. Stop trying to steal this election from President elect Joseph Biden and Vice President elect Kamala Harris.
Now that the State Supreme Courts in Pennsylvania and Arizona made it clear in the last week that Biden won, Courts filled with Republican appointees, you would think the country would come together and accept the Biden/ Harris ticket as the winner. But just in case there are still a few Million of you out there that still believe the misinformation being peddled in #StoptheSteal, the UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT RULED THAT BIDEN WON. (Breaking News: The Supreme Court rejected a Republican request to overturn election results in Pennsylvania that had already been certified and submitted, December 8, 2020,5:08 pm, NYT) Yes. The same US Supreme Court that has been stacked by Republicans. Presently there is a 6-3 Conservative advantage in the US Supreme Court. These Republican appointed Conservative Justices ruled in favor of Joseph Biden for President.
“The Supreme Court’s order was all of one sentence, and there were no noted dissents.”
Once again, keep your Money in your pocket. Don’t send it to Trump. He is keeping your money. He’s not spending it to stop the steal. It’s Trump’s con. It’s not a coup. It’s a con. And you’re the mark. Democrats have known he was a Snake Oil Salesmen from Day One. If you are still sending him money, you are discovering his con as we speak.
Gregory Jarrin, MD,
Whiteriver
There are Republicans, and there are ReTrumplicans. One is a conservative group, and one is a group that has reached cult status.
"[T]he [Republican] members of Congress and the Attorneys General who seek to invalidate the votes of 81 million Americans are enemies of the Constitution they have sworn to protect and defend. In any language, that makes them traitors. It is time to name them as such—so that history will remember their names."
- Robert Hubbell
From the very beginning, a large minority of Americans have practiced racism, ethnophobia, anti-Semitism and a vitriolic hatred of the poor, which was extant throughout England at the time of colonization. Despite constitutional amendments, legislation, court rulings and even war, these tribal values have persisted, virtually unabated, for nearly four centuries. Although there have been outbursts of overt discrimination, such as the political power of the Klan during the early part of the 20th century, these prejudices have mostly remained a simmering broth of tribalism until about 1980. Since then, they have enjoyed a heavily financed and nationally organized effort to subvert all efforts toward equity, tolerance, and fairness.
Finally, in 2016, there arose a man who was truly the messiah of their long-subordinated wishes. His dystopian elevation to the White House fanned all those embers of hate and grievance into a raging crown-fire of intolerance and retribution. Among other regrettable outcomes, his empowerment led to the dissolution of the Republican party, long the standard bearer of Conservatism in this country. In its place arose the White Nationalist Party, populated by about 80-85% of former republicans who now form a party over which he has almost total control. The rump of the former Republican party of Burke, Russell Kirk and William F. Buckley, now about 15% or so of their past membership, is now dissipated and in chaos.
Let there be no doubt that the while this emperor indeed has no clothes, he will remain the unquestioned ruler of his party and will continue his efforts toward personal power and wealth from now on. Joe Biden is the anomaly here. His presidency, stunted by McConnell et al, will be the blip on the radar screen which reflects a larger picture of decline and obscurity for America. The irony is that overpopulation and global warming will soon render much of this planet uninhabitable by homo Sapiens, to the detriment of their children as well as ours.
The republican party ceased to exist the moment the RNC decided they no longer had to have a party platform for what the party stood for. Instead, the RNC decided that whatever Trump wanted was what the republican party would stand for. Unfortunately, by associating themselves with the devil, Trump the republican party is now the party void of family values, integrity, truthfulness, morality, honesty, patriotism, statesmanship, and love of country, the constitution, and democracy. However, their true colors have come out and it is now obvious that Trump and his sycophants are determined to replace our constitutional democratic/republic form of government with one that is an autocratic Fascist government.
