The Presidential election is over.
Joe Biden is the President Elect. He had over 4.39 million more votes than Donald Trump nationwide and he has won the Electoral College as of 11/8/20 at 8:15 am Arizona time.
Despite President Trump’s claims of fraud and the illegitimacy of mail in ballots, he lost the election. He has also lost the slew of law suits he has filed to try and stop the count save one.
The one court decision that benefitted Trump was setting aside ballots received in the mail in Pennsylvania after Election Day. These ballots were post marked on Election Day or before but were not yet part of the count. Despite this one successful attempt to silence voters, Biden won Pennsylvania. Biden won Michigan. Biden won Wisconsin. At the writing of this, Biden is winning in Georgia, by 10,196 votes and in Arizona, by 18,610 votes.
There is simply no evidence of fraud. Mail in ballots have been used for decades before this election, including here in Arizona. They are a legitimate and even safer way to vote in the midst of a pandemic. Donald Trump is not accepting the results yet that is his problem. As a country, we need to rally around our votes.
The people have spoken and President Trump lost. The Associated Press and Fox News have declared Joe Biden President elect. He has lost by 3 percentage points, 50.7% to 47.7%. The total votes were 75,198,127 for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and 70,804,457 for Donald Trump and Mike Pence. The electoral college stands at 290 for Biden and 214 for Trump. (FoxNews.com 11/8/20 at 8:15 a.m.)
Please research the validity of the claims being made. They are baseless.
The poll workers in every state are doing their best to count votes, not manipulate elections. There were and are poll observers from Democrats and Republicans at every ballot counting location. They were kept six feet away because of the pandemic not to prevent them from discovering malfeasance. There have been no mysterious ballot drops at these locations. These are all lies perpetuated by Donald J. Trump. My father met Donald Trump in New York on one occasion, doing design work for a casino in New Jersey, the Golden Nugget. My father said he was incredibly difficult during the design process. Trump has always been and will continue to be difficult.
It’s time to accept defeat. The only person who lost was Donald J. Trump, not the 70.8 million people who voted for him. Those voters are Americans. They are winners. They participated in the most successful Democracy the World has ever known. Let’s continue that journey. Together. As the United States of America. Indivisible. One Nation, under God.
God Bless America, our troops and President Trump.
Gregory Jarrin, MD
Whiteriver
