Responsibility is the price of rights!
They say, “You can’t make me.”
Do you smoke inside a building? No.
Do you wear a seat belt? Yes.
Do you stop at red lights and stop signs? Yes.
That store that has a sign, No shoes, No shirt, No service. Do you wear shoes and a shirt when you enter? Yes.
Why? Because the government makes laws for public safety, that store has rules for patronizing their business. Because decent people in civilized societies people show respect and care for fellow humans even if it is not the law.
“You can’t make me” is the response a young child having a tantrum makes to their parents who are trying to teach them to be responsible, good, caring people.
Wear the mask, get the vaccine, show that you actually care about other people!
Larry Romo,
Lakeside
Driving is a privilege not a right. If I aint sick you aint at risk if I don't vax or mask.
Why are you against getting the vaccination or wearing a mask ? You just proved the writers point by responding the way you did .
Exactly right. And any true patriot will help defend this great country against COVID 19 by doing this basic things.
You wear a seatbelt right?
Sure you do.
You put your kids in child seats, yeah? You got airbags, don't you? Antilock brakes. Daytime running lights. You wear a helmet, watch for motorcycles, all that stuff?
So why do you care if I drive drunk?
Why do you care if I text while driving?
Why do you care if I'm speeding recklessly down the sidewalk?
Why do you care if I'm on the road with your teenage kids?
You'll probably survive. Probably your kids will, they'll heal. Probably. Why do you care what I do? You're safe, aren't you? Why should I have to comply with some overbearing government that demands I drive responsibly? Seat belts aren't 100% effective and also I heard of a guy who got thrown out of his car during a wreck and he would have 100% absolutely certainly for sure died if he'd been wearing a seatbelt, true story, you can look it up on YouTube. I mean, seatbelts haven't even been around long enough to know if there are side effects to using them. What about broken ribs?! What about that?
You know who mandates traffic laws? COMMUNIST countries!
Yeah, *that's* what you sound like when you ask why vaccinated people should care about you declaring that you're not going to get the vaccine.
Get the jab. Do it.
Stop being a dangerous fool.
* I should acknowledge the original author of ^that piece: Jim Wright, Stonekettle Station
Phxnative, retAF (me too) Dclint: Excellent comments. Regrettably, there is a group of people whose fixed attitudes are grounded in ignorance, fear, superstition, and hatred. The have no ethos and wish none; thus, their only modality is repeating untruths at the top of their ignorance. It is my opinion that such persons are not only irretrievably mired in the tar pit of their fantastical beliefs but are also ethically challenged by their selfishness and thereby seek to place their private interests in their persons and property above all public safety and good.
Since there is no amount of truth or persuasion which can sway such persons, I suggest they simply be written off as incorrigibles with nothing to offer society except braying discontents, division and even violence. It is in this vein that I propose that vaccinations and masking be made mandatory which would criminalize non-compliance and begin dealing with recalcitrant outliers as common lawbreakers. Such action is fully constitutional and long past due in the face of massive contagions, serious illnesses and many deaths attributable to their irresponsible and immoral conduct.
This is a matter for science to inform policy, not the other way round.
