I support the proposed 1/3 cent sales tax to fund the proposed Jail District. Since the 2006 recession Navajo County has operated a lean operation to offer our rural communities with seamless services across the county. Many of the services provided by Navajo County are offered from various geographic areas – Winslow, Holbrook, Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and Heber/Overgaard. The projected $2.5 million revenue shortfall due to the closure of the Kayenta mine and the Cholla Generating Station (Joseph City) will likely result in the closure of some county service locations. In Heber/Overgaard we benefit from having a Sheriff’s Office, a Building Permit Office and a Road Yard in our community. I am in favor of the Jail District tax so that we can keep these service offerings in our local community and the local jobs they provide.
We can stand back and watch as the county curtails services and reduces the points of service across all organizations and most importantly in Public Safety. Or we can stand in, vote YES to the Jail District, and help Navajo County bridge the fiscal cliff. The 1/3 cent sales tax for the Jail District will provide a sustainable revenue source that will allow Navajo County to continue to provide a level of service that contributes to an acceptable quality of life. Vote yes to the Jail District.
Homero Vela, Former Assistant County Manager
Overgaard
