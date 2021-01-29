Show Low, AZ (85901)

Today

Windy with periods of rain and snow this afternoon. High 47F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.