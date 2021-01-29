Dr. Jarrin has once again confounded me with his line of logic. In his letter to the editor of 1/22, he equates the executions of 13 convicted murders to the abortion of over 500,000 thousand unborn infants annually. He equates the lethal chemical cocktail which per protocol is given after having administered an anti-anxiety medication to the dismemberment and/or scalding of living unborn babies. Only 1% of these unborn babies are aborted due to life threatening issues for the mother. 98% of these babies are aborted due to inconvenience: unplanned, working mother, going to school, etc.
Some might say well fetuses can’t feel pain until 20 weeks gestation. However, the basic anatomical organization of the human nervous system is established by 6 weeks. As early as 8 weeks the baby moves away from invasive procedures. Some studies and observations by fetal surgeons have demonstrated that unborn babies feel pain as early as 12 weeks. Please put aside the old idea that we are talking about a mass of cells which can’t feel anything. Anyone who has seen an ultrasound of an unborn infant know that by 6 weeks there is a life form there. It does not look like us but are a caterpillar or a chrysalis any less living than a butterfly? Is an unhatched eagle more alive than an eaglet? Try smashing one and see what the repercussions are.
What type of prisoner receives the death penalty? Per the U.S. Dept. of Justice, the federal government resumed capital punishment after a nearly two-decade lapse in order to bring justice: to victims of the most horrific crimes. . . for the death-row inmates convicted of murdering, and in some cases torturing and raping, the most vulnerable in our society — children and the elderly.”
Capital punishment was expressly authorized by congress through legislation adopted by the people’s representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the President. So how is this “unconstitutional”? What constitutional law or amendment is being violated?
I ask is the lack of justice and permanent care of these individuals yet another social and financial burden that will continue to be laid on the American public?
I worked in Whiteriver for over 10 years and know that the Native population is anti-abortion. I hope your superiors are keeping an eye on your cavalier spirit toward the values of the people you are supposed to be serving.
Lastly, I urge those who support the death penalty to let President Biden know by contacting The White House at (202) 456-1111 or their web page https:/www.whitehouse.gov/contact/. I did!
Kat Wynn, RN,
Show Low
