Conservative media talking points and Trump tantrums do not nullify or even delay the determination of the President elect.
Candidates have been declared winners in U.S. Presidential election within 1-2 days of the election. This occurs because official ballot returns are reported to the public in counties throughout our great country as soon as they are available. One only need to count the votes. No individual state certification is necessary. Only the 2000 election was close enough to push the outcome back a full month after the election. This year it was four full days after voting took place before we knew the winner because it was close. Yet, it is over. Biden won. The losing Candidate has routinely conceded when the votes are counted and the country comes to accept the winner. Every year but this year. Contrary to a recent response to my letter to the editor titled “It’s Over”, the President-elect has never been determined by the certification of state results. That is incorrect. A smooth transition of power has always been more important than a lost election. The President Elect is Joseph Biden. Period. End of story. It’s a fact even if you don’t like it.
Nearly every lawsuit Trump has proposed has been thrown out due to insufficient evidence. (“Trump keeps losing in court. He keeps losing his lawyers, too”, 11/17/20, Washington Post) Trump continues to file lawsuits since I wrote my letter affirming that Joe Biden is President elect. There have been additional filings in different state courts. Sorry to those who wish it was not true but nearly every lawsuit has already been heard and Trump has not won any. Zero, Nada.
There is simply no evidence of fraud. (Trump Fires Christopher Krebs, Official Who Disputed Election Fraud Claims, 11/17/20, NYT) As per the New York Times, “Krebs had overseen election cybersecurity efforts, and had joined other officials in declaring the 2020 election ‘the most secure in American history.’” This Senior Cybersecruity official directly contradicted the President and it cost him his job. One needs to have credible evidence before a claim of malfeasance can be made. One can not just simply tweet “The election has been stolen” and have a right to a trial. It’s called insufficient evidence. This election was the most secure in American history. In this case, no investigation is even warranted because there are no facts to back up the claims.
President Trump is not a true Patriot. He never was. He lied about bone spurs to get out of serving in the military. He lied to the country about President Obama’s birth certificate to try and question the legitimacy of his presidency. He has lied about the existence of voter fraud in the 2016 election. He is now lying about the 2020 Presidential election. For those of you who fly your flags around the town saying the election was stolen, you are being swayed by a selfish, self consumed, egomaniac who could care less about you or your struggles. He didn’t even attend a rally in Washington, DC that supported his false claims. He just drove by and waved. All he cares about is his power or , at this point, his loss of power.
Gregory Jarrin, MD,
Whiteriver
