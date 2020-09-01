Some of us mountain people have posted a common sign on our properties: “Just be kind.”
The message is simple, and it communicates a basic truth of good human relationships. But, as clear and straightforward as it is, there’s yet a wide gulf between saying it and doing it.
I suppose that’s true of most moral issues. There’s a real challenge in doing the right thing.
To begin with, we may wonder what the right thing is that we should do. Of course, the Bible is a good place to look for what is good, and right and true, yet, most people seem to follow a Jiminy Cricket approach of “Letting their conscience be their guide.” Well enough, if a person has a conscience. I know that’s an awful thing to say, but with the mayhem taking place in our inner cities right now, one wonders what guides peoples’ thinking.
What makes this kindness more difficult is that our own race, cultural background, moral upbringing, religion and politics come between us and the person. That’s what we see happening right now in America. The once common, moral ground of the Judeo-Christian ethic has been stripped away, and people are reacting out of their own felt needs. And, yes, that can be said across the board, from national leaders to the protesters in the streets.
Kindness requires a position of safety and well-being. In other words, it’s easier for me as a white, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant America male with a house, car, income, and all the food and water. I want to extend kindness. It’s much harder for someone who’s a member of the working poor, living on a shoe-string, burdened with meager resources, and encumbered with the burden of prejudice to be kind.
So, how do we reconcile this painful discrepancy in kindness? That’s a good question.
Certainly our Declaration of Independence states, “That all men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness....” Okay. I believe that. All people have these rights, but from the moment that we’re born we’re being shaped by our “destinies,” if you will. Some will grow up in good homes, with plenty of love and care, while others will grow up deprived or worse. This molds and shapes personalities to where some are unable to be kind.
Our American culture has tried to address these inequities through political action. We’ve written laws and produced programs that deal with poverty, education, health care, economic opportunities and civil rights, all designed to level the playing field. But, alas, these things seem to peter out and never really help our just being kind to each other. Why? Because they are superimposed on us. Do you remember the “War On Poverty” (Lyndon Johnson, 1964), and the “War on Drugs” (Richard Nixon, 1971).You cannot legislate morality...nor kindness.
It’s my bias that we need religion to frame the moral climate and bring us into kindness. Any religion? Well yes, any religion will help, and in this sense, I make no judgment other than the religion has the Creator God. I personally believe in Christianity and the Creator God of the Bible.
Jesus gave us a pretty good example of kindness. Each of us will have to consider the “religious realm” sooner or later if we are to be kind. Experience teaches us that we haven’t become kinder by law, nor by economic and social mandates, nor by higher education, nor by government interventions. We can only become kind by a transformed heart.
Blaise Pascal (1623-1662), the French mathematician and a Christian, said, “The heart has its reasons which reason does not know...” He believed that morality and spirituality are inseparable. Therefore, to be kind, an indicator of grace, one must be spiritual, and to be spiritual, one must be forgiven. I know that this is hard for us moderns to understand. Yet, the Bible says, “Be kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving each other, just as God in Christ also has forgiven you” – 2 –(Ephes.4.32).
Forgiveness is the key, if we are to be kind. Once we’re forgiven our hearts are transformed, and we’re made “tender-hearted.”
Jesus was very clear about forgiveness; He taught it and lived it (Matt. 6.14,-15; Luke 23.34).
When we receive that divine forgiveness, we can forgive ourselves even as He’s forgiven us, and then we can forgive others and be kind.
