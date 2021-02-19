I oppose renaming highway US Highway 260. Considering that even Sen. Mitch McConnell stated that former President Trump was guilty of inciting the violence on Jan. 6, and only voted to acquit because the former president was out of office, I oppose honoring the man.
The traitor Benedict Arnold’s wounded foot has a monument at Saratoga, but we shouldn’t honor bone spurs.
Tim Wooley,
Pinetop-Lakeside
(3) comments
Trump acquitted a second time because he was not guilty. Your Trump Derangement Syndrome is showing
But not exonerated. Your intelligence is showing.
Trump was "acquitted" by a minority of Senators, who represented a minority of Americans by over 75 million. He was "elected" by a minority of American voters in the first place, and only became "president" by a quirk of the Electoral College. He was voted out of office by a margin of over seven million Americans. He never reached more than a 49% approval rating, and left office with the lowest approval rating in modern history. Don't delude yourself - Trump was one of (if not THE) most unpopular presidents in American history. The rest of us know that.
