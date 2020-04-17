I am the person who not only found and reported one of these despicable situations at the former home of Denise Blackwood, but also had to remove numerous dead dogs rabbits and a goat from their final UNRESTING PLACE. these animals were confined without water and food where they suffered an awful death. I observed where they scratched and dug at the floors and walls of the buildings and storage containers where they had been confined.
As a retired army veteran and retired police office I can only compare these conditions to the most severe torture suffered by our courageous soldiers during the wars we have endured.
I contacted the Apache County Attorney's office to advise them that I was an involved witness and that I would like to share my observations with the prosecuting attorney and I was very willing to testify if this case was to go to trial. My reply from the prosecuting attorney was that they could not or would not discuss this case with me because I was not considered a party to the case.
After 20 years in law enforcement and 13 more years working in a city court where I dealt directly with both prosecuting and defense attorneys and the presiding judges, I have never seen a case or situation where there was less interest in proper prosecution. Justice is not being done because we have people who are only interested in pleasing those who put them in office and collecting their tax-supported pay check. I will never vote for them or support them.
Dennis McTighe
Concho
