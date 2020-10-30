Don’t Kalifornifornicate Arizona and America.
I’m embarrassed to admit that I was a California resident.
In 70 years I watched a great state self destruct with the Democratic super majority.
I moved here for a better life style and a lower cost of living. If you want high taxes, expensive gasoline, expensive insurance, a "Nanny" state then vote Democratic.
Tom McAdams,
Pinedale
(1) comment
Exensive gasoline and expensive insurance are the doings of private enterprise/capitalism not the government. "Nanny state" is what the U.S. Constitutional text calls for as the purpose of our country which is to "Provide and Promote the General Welfare" of We the People. Preamble and Article 1, Section 8, Clause 1 and 17.
