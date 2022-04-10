The House of Representatives recently passed the Affordable Insulin Now Act, capping Insulin at $35 a month for copay. Now, I wish it went further and did the same for uninsured.... This is still a potential win that progresses us forward in helping everyday Americans.
Every Democrat voted in favor along with twelve Republicans. I have to point out, 193 GOP representatives voted against lowering the price of the most basic pharmaceutical drug on the planet, including Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, Debbie Lesko, and David Schweirkert.
As it goes forward to the Senate, I am remembering Senator Sinema's campaign promises. I have rewatched her ads while campaigning for our vote. Overwhelming top two priorities were higher wages for workers and lower drug prices. Senator Sinema has already pulled off her little Marie Antoinette moment killing minimum wage increase while giving Mitch McConnell her thumbs down.
I encourage everyone to pay attention on how she votes on this bill. Her third biggest campaign promise, based off her promises … was better healthcare for seniors. She has already voted against giving our grandparents/seniors coverage for dental, vision and hearing!
So, I am compelled to question: Why would someone make promises to their constituents and go against them?
Let's come back to that. Most importantly right now. Senator Sinema, we need you to pass this legislation that you promised! We elected you based on your promises! If you vote no, be prepared to explain yourself. You have a horrible track record of speaking to your citizens. I hope that changes. It seems like you don't care. You got your six years in Senate to build your lobbying career after you don't get re-elected.
Prove me wrong, PLEASE! I have little faith now. Since you got elected, your biggest campaign contributors are the National Restaurant Association and Pharma companies. Corporations that oppose higher wages and lower drug prices.
Senator Sinema. I am carefully watching your next move and I hope everyone else is as well.
