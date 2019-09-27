Keep good healthcare close to home
I am a senior citizen of Springerville that has on many occasions needed emergency care. My treatment by both ambulance and hospital staff at the hospital in Springerville has always been professional, friendly, caring and overall, outstanding.
I have been treated in many hospitals, but my hospital, close to home in my hometown, is always the best care. Last year I suffered a burn and spent time in what they call swing bed status while I got well enough to return home. The physical therapy was excellent.
I understand that November 5th is an upcoming election to vote to continue our healthcare district tax, which helps fund our hospital. My vote will be YES. Please help in making sure we continue to have the fine healthcare we currently have today.
Barbara Cook,
Springerville
