Protests are part of our “free speech” heritage. Violence should not be. So our law enforcement is rightfully drawn to these critical situation when protests are emerging. We will see protests no matter which side wins in November. The expectation of a false victory has been set on both sides.
With recent events where antigun protests led to counter-protestors waving military grade assault weapons and moving through crowds to intimidate protestors. We got a taste of what our future protests may look like. Law enforcement responded to these incidents saying, “They have the right to carry guns.” I disagree.
Law enforcement has a responsibility to defuse situations that can turn violent. You can be arrested for bringing the weapon in unauthorized areas such as schools, courts, and medical facilities. Bringing assault weapons or protective riot gear all represent a clear expectation of escalating the protest and these individuals should be detained immediately and removed from the scene, not reinforced by law enforcement on their right to intimidate.
Protests designed or undesigned should be accommodated in the same manner. They have the makings of an incident where violent escalation is possible. Good law enforcement officers know to address and de-escalate to keep all the public safe. Our law enforcement agencies should proactively evaluate what will be done when protests arrive in our communities.
Kenny Cail
Lakeside
