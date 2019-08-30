I take issue with House Candidate Jon Saline stating "he defends life at every stage." I am an old man in the latter stage of life.
He says nothing about defending my life from the evils of self-determination. Lucky for me, there exists something called the "Durable Health Care Power of Attorney." This document allows me to specify what doctors can and cannot do to prolong my life when I am having serious health issues that may cause my death.
It "allows me to specify" not some bureaucrat who cares more about playing on your emotions to get elected, what I actually want done at end of my life.
If abortion is murder, then so is the current law forcing a doctor to respect my end-of-life instructions. I and the First Amendment agree that there should be no laws made that are religious in origin. If you want your doctor to prolong your life long after it makes any sense go for it — but please do not make me do the same.
Dale Mukavetz,
Lakeside
(1) comment
[love]Amen, Dale.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.