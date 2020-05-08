We are all experiencing a tremendous amount of difficulty as the impact of the Covid-19 virus is felt in our communities and around the globe. This is an unprecedented situation, and I know that each of us is trying to manage and balance our personal and professional lives.
Helping to protect tribal communities not only gives us the opportunity to help tribal communities in need, but gives us the opportunity to protect languages, traditions, and cultures.
As the Covid-19 virus continues to devastate tribal communities we encourage you to donate to the Kidz 4 Causes Covid-19 relief fund. All proceeds will be donated to the Navajo Nation’s
Covid-19 Relief fund and CDC relief fund. You can donate at h ttps://donorbox.org/kidz-4-causes.
By supporting each other and working together we will overcome these difficult times. It is in the most challenging times and circumstances that we become stronger and more resilient people.
Dylan Baca
