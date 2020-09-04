I am writing this to recognize the kind actions of three residents of the Alpine area. On late afternoon of Aug. 22 an elderly and frail gentleman and his wife checked in to the Hannagan Meadow Lodge.
They were helped by Holly at the front desk and she proceeded to move their luggage out of their vehicle to their room. The man requires extra oxygen most of the time, and certainly needs it at 9000+ feet elevation. When he went to set up his oxygen, a small part was missing from his regulator.
Holly looked everywhere during the unloading process, but it turned out the part may have been lost back at their home in the valley. Holly then called several places for parts and finally called the volunteer EMS folks in Alpine.
A man and woman there were already 1 ½ hours past time to go home. But, they spent a long time on the phone trying to see if they could help. The eventual action was for Holly (it is almost dark now) to drive to Alpine with the regulator to see if the folks from EMS could help.
They waited for her, and the eventual necessary action was for them to loan one of their tanks and regulators for overnight use. This got the couple through to the next morning when they drove home to the lower elevation of the valley (dropping off the borrowed tank on their way). Without the kind actions and the lengthening of work hours for these three, this gentleman would have had to drive back 5 hours in the dark or possibly suffer a severe medical issue overnight.
Their actions certainly are those that define “going above and beyond the call of duty.” I hope you can find the names of the EMT’s.
Charles Cook
Tucson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.