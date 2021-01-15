Citizens of Springerville, beware!
Your Town Council has invited a marijuana manufacturing and infusion farm to your town limits. Lured by the hope of 50 to 350 jobs, the council has bent over backwards to welcome White Mountains Flower, LLC to town owned land near Springerville Airport.
There are issues to be addressed: over 200,000 plants that each will use 1 liter of water per day over a lease period of 25 years will require millions of gallons of water even with high tech drip systems. No environmental assessment or town water plan has addressed how existing and new well development will affect town water reserves nor the Little Colorado River that flows a few 100 yards from the “farm.”
Access is limited to one narrow, one lane road to and from the Airport property through a residential neighborhood. The Mayor and one council member are contracted already to work there. And did we really want this industry here?
Over 58 to 62% of voters in both Springerville and Eagar voted no to recently passed Prop 207, legal use of recreational marijuana.
Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. the Town of Springerville will meet to amend ordinances that allow all this to happen. Do you care? Be there.
Kay Dyson
Citizen and former mayor
Springerville
Yes, we DO want more jobs and tax revenue here! Arizona voters approved Prop. 207 by a 64% majority of the vote to legalize recreational possession and use of marijuana in Arizona. You lost. The "War on Drugs" was an abject failure and is over. Get with the program.
