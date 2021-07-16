Recently my neighbors’ granddaughter and her boyfriend, who were visitors from Tucson, spent an enjoyable evening playing “Laser Tag” at the park.
After leaving, the boyfriend discovered he had lost his wallet containing not only his ID, but a large sum of cash. Needless to say, “everyone was deeply saddened and heartbroken,” as it was too late to inquire that evening. It was a restless night for these young people.
To their unexpected surprise, the wallet was found and even their cash.
To me, this speaks volumes for the citizens of the White Mountains and both management and employees of the Fun Park. Kudos to all of you who helped these young visitors thru a stressful time.
R.T. Jones,
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.