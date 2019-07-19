Why is the road on 28th Street not paved going to Waltners RV is not paved. Its listed on the county records as Show Low but never taken care of by the city.
The pot holes this year were large enough to knock your car out of alignment. Only after numerous calls the city did spread rocks over half of the area but the problems still remain due to high traffic and RVS using the road. I have called the city manager, the mayor and everyone could have helped with the issue.
After no results and a road paved down 28th Street except the section that we live on. I decided to go to the newspaper to help and take pictures for the public to see. What explanations could they possibly have. This road is never maintained and the county use to grade the road when they maintained the county road by Waltners.
I talked to the workers and they stated the city never took care of the road so they decided to help. Now they are no longer allowed and they can only maintain the county. So now I'am going to the newspaper to ask the city of Show Low, why this small section of road is not included. I would really appreciate if you took the time to review and show the pictures in your paper with an article.
Thank You for your time.
Wendel Hemmer,
Show Low
