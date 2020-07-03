Arizona should challenge the Lake Powell Pipeline (LPP) because it could stop this unnecessary, wasteful, expensive, and destructive boondoggle.
Arizona heavily relies on Colorado River water. Due to climate change and the drought contingency plan, some deliveries have been reduced and caused economic hardship Despite this new reality, Utah politicians and the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) are pushing to approve the controversial LPP before President Trump may leave office in January.
Washington County Utah, where I live, would receive the LPP water and it uses an average of 302 gallons per capita day (GPCD). In contrast, Phoenix uses 111 and Tucson 122 GPCD. The BOR recently released its biased LPP environmental statement that failed to analyze any water conservation alternatives.
The LPP may violate the Colorado River Compact by transferring upper basin water for a lower basin use. LPP construction and operation would also harm public lands and wildlife on the Arizona Strip. Arizona must issue state and county permits for the LPP to be built.
Arizona should not grant these LPP permits because the LPP may violate the Compact, conservation alternatives were ignored, and its own water deliveries are being cut back. The BOR's inadequate LPP environmental statement should not be used to allow Trump to approve the LPP.
Richard Spotts,
Saint George, UT
