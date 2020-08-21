Republicans support the Rule of Law which enables citizens the freedom to pursue their dreams and ambitions anywhere their hard work and talent can take them. All governmental power is limited by the consent of the governed. They believe individual rights are God-given and protected by the Bill of Rights.
Democrats support the police state where governmental power is the ultimate goal. They replace individual freedom with the forced collective.
Those who reject the elite's control over every aspect of our lives must be shamed and coerced by force if necessary. Freedom is out compliance is in. Joe Biden's demand that everyone wear masks fits their model. They believe people are not smart enough to make their own decisions, so they must mandate and control acceptable behavior and thought. This will only increase when they implement their climate change and green new deal agenda. After all if we don’t do everything they say we’ll all be dead in ten years. With non-stop fear pushed by the left wing media.
If you like the chaos and violence of leftest run cities like Portland, Seattle, Chicago and New York vote Democrat. If you prefer freedom, with law and order as the foundation of society, vote Republican.
Brian D. Ottmer,
Lakeside
