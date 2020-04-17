I was always taught that in order to gain respect and be a good leader, you must lead by example. Don't ask others to do the work that you are not willing to do yourself.
Sadly, the top leaders of our country and our state seem to think this does not apply to them. Every night the local and national news they show Pres. Trump and Gov. Doug Ducey giving updates on COVID-19. They are surrounded by their entourage of people, many times more than 10 people. Not once have I seen the President or Govenor wearing a mask, standing 6 feet apart from anyone and certainly not protecting the surfaces they touch! If you expect others to help flatten the curve, then start with yourself! Lead by example.
The news showed Gov. Ducey touring what is going to be a new hospital for COVID-19 patients in Phoenix. Nobody was wearing a mask or protecting that area that is supposed to be so sterile. Come on folks, you can and should do better.
Sarah Fox,
Lakeside
