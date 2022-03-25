We cannot change history, but we can learn from history.
Several states have conducted voter audits and have determined there were irregularities within the system. Some Arizona legislators want to decertify the vote, what good would that do except satisfy some egos. We now know how the irregularities occurred and why it happened.
Constantly stating the vote has been stolen" only keeps the people divided. Fixing the problems is more important than decertification. The people must have faith in their voting system and our rights restored.
We have many people that have access to the microphone who promote their agenda that conflicts with our constitutional rights. We also have too many dolls (doll: empty headed play toy) that improperly impacts our freedom and our lives. Selfishly some people have been bought and their greed far exceeds their intelligence. Lies and derogatory terms seem to abound. I don't know who to trust or believe any more. Did they leave their conscience with their ancestors?
The fact that the NY Times has finally admitted that Hunter Biden's Laptop is a reality is an eye opener. Wow, has the mass media deliberately been hiding evidence from the people?
Amazing, ABC, CBS, NBC and others are silent on the subject! How much of the information we are fed has been fabricated!? We have unrealistic mandates, people are called "traitors" if they don't take the shot, censored when statements disagree with party lines and considered inappropriate. Dictatorship does not float with the American people.
We are a dichotomy country, sometimes nasty as blip to each other, but in an emergency we pull together. We need to pull together now and take inventory of our own thinking power and start speaking out.
