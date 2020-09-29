There is a school left out of your list in this article. Taylor has two schools. Elementary and Intermediate. The article only mentions Elementary.
I want to thank and warn you that fear blown out of proportion will cost our children the benefit on in-person learning.
Praise the school for hard work in cleaning and preventative measures. Give them every bit of credit from a community that is grateful kids are back in the school buildings.
The mess of online learning especially for young children is not what we want in the White Mountains.
Benjamin Peterson,
Snowflake
