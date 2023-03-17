Arizona faces catastrophic cuts to education, a historic collapse of our aquifers and irresponsible growth in housing construction. How does the Republican-dominated Legislature choose to address these issues? Banning library books of course! Saudi Arabia is draining our irreplaceable water to feed their milk cows: Hey look over there - DRAG QUEENS! Our newly elected governor releases a report (commissioned by her predecessor but never released) that shows construction is unsustainable: Let's ban CRITICAL RACE THEORY! The state budget is approaching a fiscal cliff: CUT THE CORPORATE INCOME TAX! Our new superintendent of public instruction (who famously cheated on his wife of 40 years with his own staffer when he was attorney general) robbed his own education budget to fund a hotline to report "inappropriate or immoral instruction" in public schools. Our state senator has become a full-time fundraiser while "owning the libs" on Twitter. Not a single piece of useful legislation is allowed to leave committee or get a hearing because our elected representatives are too focused on proving their right wing credentials. Don't blame the Californians when Arizona elects a Democrat Legislature; the Republicans who are supposed to be representing our best interests are doing the heavy lifting for them.
