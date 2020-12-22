Why do you have pass a member of the SLPD or see on sitting on the side of the road in one of their brand new marked or unmarked vehicles for every 10 potholes you hit in that short amount of time.
Why is so much money being spent on policing and our roads are garbage?
White Mountain Boulevard is getting pretty ridiculous, in fact it’s pathetic. City council needs to start thinking about how they are allocating funds and maybe find someone who knows how to run streetlights so you don’t have to stop at every single one on the Deuce and White Mountain Boulevard.
Jason Shumway,
Lakeside
The Deuce is State route 60 and WMB is 260. My guess is that ADOT is in charge of fixing them.
