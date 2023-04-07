Did Donald J. Trump sleep with multiple women in 2006 while his wife was home with their new born son, Baron? Did Mr. Trump direct others on his behalf to pay multiple women hundreds of thousands of dollars in the fall of 2016 to stay quiet about having sex with him 10 years prior? Did the former president of the United States of America falsify business records 34 times in 2017 in an attempt to cover up his payments and violate New York state election and tax laws as well as federal election law? Did Michael Cohen, Donald J. Trump’s lawyer, go to jail after pleading guilty to falsifying documents concerning his paying a pornography actress $130,000 to not speak about her sexual relations with Donald J. Trump in 2006?
The only question above that has been answered in the court of law is the last. Michael Cohen did go to jail for three years for his role in paying Stormy Daniels on behalf of Trump. On April 4, Donald J. Trump was officially indicted after a New York grand jury found enough evidence to bring him to trial in an attempt to answer the first three questions. Mr. Cohen testified and turned over documents to substantiate the indictment.
No one, even a former president, is above the law. The indictment is not political. It is a matter of law. If Trump did not direct Michael Cohen and others to pay off multiple women to hide the truth, then he is innocent. If he did pay women to coerce them from speaking freely and then falsified election and tax records concerning these payments then he is guilty. Let the jury decide Mr. Trump’s guilt or innocence.
