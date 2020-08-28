I don’t know about you but I think it’s time to purge a few words/phrases from our collective dialog.
I know, this exercise is usually reserved for end of year debates and discussions by the Webster Dictionary folk; removing annoying, overused words, terms and just plain irritating idioms that have burrowed into the lexicon of the day.
But since I’m bored and suffering a bout of covid-cabin-fever, I think I’ll compile my list now. Besides, the elections are just weeks away and I’m certain that all through that joyful period, a plethora of new words and phrases will soon be begging banishment from our shared dialog.
I think “new normal” should be the first phrase to be torched. There is nothing normal about what we’re going through. True what we are experiencing is “new” but I sincerely hope this never becomes “normal.”
“Unprecedented” is another word we should heave into the dust bin of over-used terms in hopes it would only be resurrected to describe something like “unprecedented” control or banishment of a virus in record time. Or unprecedented national unity. Is “re-precedented” a word? I’d like to see a “re-precedented” civility, honesty and trust in Washington, D.C., although maybe that never really existed in the first place.
Just about “virtual” anything. Am I the only one tired of hearing about “virtual meetings,” “virtual learning,” “virtual video visits,” etc., etc.? I want to be face to face with colleagues, supervisors and family when we speak. Sure, I won’t be able to first hit the mute button before I express my humble opinion when one of them says something really stupid but I behaved myself in the past and believe I could do so again.
“Social distancing.” Don’t care if that term ever resurfaces. I want to see a “social distance” defined as the space between people and a handshake or a hug. That’s social, six feet of separation is not social.
Well, that’s just a few of the words, phrases and terms I feel should be banished from our language. I’m sure I’ve missed a few and you should feel free to nominate your own choices.
We all need to work together to see these words fade from use. If we stay strong, focused and selfless we can emerge from these “trying times” (Look! Another term I hope disappears!) happy, healthy and prosperous. And be sure to “mask-up” (Yet another!).
Remember, if we were not meant to wear a mask during times of viral crisis, we wouldn’t have been born with our ears located precisely where masks are to be attached. Think about that.
Love it! And so true.
Please add “literally” to the list. It has become the most over used and abused word in the English language. Literally!
The deeper issue is the fact that language has devolved into a more dogmatic form of expression , as opposed to being the instrument / conduit of thought which it was designed to be . Moreover , in the political realm dogmatism is easily remembered by the plebes and makes the prospect of them ever having to use what brains they might have less daunting . The present terms which have become popularized by the media such as " social distancing " and " new normal " are textbook examples of Orwellian Doublespeak designed to soothe the minds of the confused and enable them to accept what is being constructed around them .
Therefore I will keep my words at a minimum . Besides , it seems to have become this new editor's policy to refuse to post my comments if they fall outside of his comfort zone . Let's see how this one fares .
Beg to differ. Time to scrap "awesome". Kind Kong, Godzilla and Rhodan...they were awesome, not the candy bar you just ate.
