Letter to the Editor:
It is once again time to be concerned with whom we want to represent us in our government. From the federal, state and local representatives, we must decide and make a choice. I am writing this letter in support of my brother Greg Butler, who has decided to run for the Board of Supervisors of Navajo County, District Four.
Greg, having been born in Show Low, and raised in this area of Navajo County, has always been involved in supporting and improving our way of life through his work and political involvements. While attending Snowflake Union High School, he ran for Student Body President and was elected. Since then and throughout his working career he has been elected and appointed to numerous boards.
After graduating from high school, Greg studied and trained in the construction profession to make his living. He eventually received his contractor license and formed his own company, Apache Investments LLC.
After several years, he was asked by our father, Hal Butler, who was manager of Fort Apache Timber Company, to come to Whiteriver and run Hal Butler Lumber Wholesale, which was the lumber sales division of the sawmill. During this time he served as a member of the Young Lumbermen's Association of Arizona whose purpose was to develop the timber resources of Arizona. After dad retired, Greg continued the sales contract for several years. He then helped dad by managing the cattle operations of Butler Farms, Inc. until it sold and then managed the sale of the ranch.
During all the years he worked and provided for his family, he was elected and served as president of the Show Low School Board. He was elected and served as chairman of the Frontier State Bank Board until it merged with National Bank of Arizona, a member of Zion Corporation. He was elected to the Show Low Fire District Board. He was elected and served as Chairman of the Navapache Regional Medical Center (Summit) Governing Board. He was appointed to fill a vacancy and elected to serve and is still on the Navapache Hospital District Board and is currently chairman. He was appointed, and is still serving, by the Board of Supervisors of Navajo County to the Industrial Development Authority of Navajo County.
Navajo County has always been our home, and like myself, and our father Hal Butler, Greg has served and contributed many years to make Navajo County better. I know how committed and dedicated he has been for each of the boards and associations he has served on and that he will make a very qualified and committed member of the Navajo County Board of Supervisors.
I would appreciate it if you would seriously consider Greg Butler for Supervisor of District Four of Navajo County.
Thank you,
/s/ Gary H. Butler, Retired
Sheriff Navajo County
