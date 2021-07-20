The party of mass spending is holding a Fire Sale of America.
Contact Tom O'Halleran, Krysten Sinema and Mark Kelly and get on the list to receive some money. The United States' 2019 revenue was $3.7 trillion. Last year we saw Congress pass a $900 billion COVID-relief and $1.4 trillion government funding package and this year the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package or American Rescue Plan, was a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill that passed. Now we have the mass spending party putting forward a $3.5 trillion spending bill.
We are already experiencing inflation, the worst in 13 years, with everything we buy on a daily basis. The mass-spending party is pushing for an increase in wages so that more taxes can be paid to try to get out of the inflation that they created. The more you get paid, the more taxes you pay and the less money you have to buy the inflated things you need. More Americans are seeing their savings account dwindle even though they are getting paid more.
America's Fire Sale is coming soon, or rather is already here. Our country is going broke to pay people to stay home, monthly Child Tax Credit payments, welfare payments to other countries, etc. America will soon be the poorest country because our dollar will no longer be the world's reserve currency. Our elected officials have sold us out and the current mass-spending-political party is making sure we go down in flames.
John Smith,
Eagar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.