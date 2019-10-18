I have just spent my last 75 cents on your worthless Newspaper. How dare you print that despicable letter from Eric Kramer. Would you have printed the same letter if it had been written about Obama supporters? I don't think so. The opinion was hateful and you in the media are the big contributors to the hate and division that is occurring in this country. Get a clue!! Why would you print something that belittles so many of your readers?
Mary Johnson,
Snowflake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.