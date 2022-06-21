The Pinetop Lakeside Town Council has recently completed its 2022-2023 budget and is going into a new fiscal year. This seems like a good time to report to the community on where we currently are financially as well as what are plans are for the future of our town.
We are projecting to begin the fiscal year with a balance of approximately $5,000,000 in our general fund. This is a historically high balance for the Town and is a result of a growing town economy as well as the careful planning from the town council and cautious spending by our staff.
The biggest and most visible project for the new fiscal year will be a new building for the Police Department. You have probably noticed a lot of activity going on at the site – our public works crew is completing site preparation which includes relocating the utilities and bringing them up to current codes and requirements. We expect to go out to bid on the initial phase of construction early in the next fiscal year. This project has been a long time in planning and we are happy to be able to provide a first class facility for our hard working dedicated officers and support staff.
Improvements to both of our parks continue to be a top priority. Since the purchase of Woodland Lake Park in 2021 we have been able to make some much needed improvements. When the irrigation district drained the lake for repairs to the head gate we were able to dredge the lakebed and increase its capacity significantly. Additional playground equipment was installed on both the north and south sides of the park and we were also able to improve the walking path around the lake to make it more accessible for all our citizens. Most recently the dock was repaired and all the ramadas were given new roofs and ceilings.
At Mountain Meadow Park new lights were installed on the soccer fields and the fields themselves improved for a better playing experience. The ADA paved path was also extended between the fields. We are preparing to ask the community what potential future improvements and additions should be. Please keep a look out for surveys and potential plans.
The Recycling and Collection Center continues to attract more patronage each month. This is something I am especially proud of as we live in a beautiful area and I believe it is our responsibility to preserve it. The center has become a model for other communities and I thank all of you who utilize it!
Another special place in town is the Jack Barker Memorial Park. This has grown into quite a beautiful gathering place for many activities. The public art from the Lakeside area has recently been relocated to the park and many events take place here throughout the year including the Easter Egg Hunt and our Christmas Tree Lighting. It is also the home to an amazing display of Christmas lights.
We continue to support our local VFW post as they conduct many events at the relocated Veterans Memorial Park at town hall. The Memorial Day ceremony was attended by approximately 125 people and was very inspiring. We are so fortunate to have a group of dedicated veterans to remind us how fortunate we are to live in such a great country.
This is just a small part of what is going on with your town council. It is my privilege and honor to serve with this dedicated group of individuals and I thank you for allowing me to be your Mayor.
Mayor Stephanie Irwin
Pinetop-Lakeside
