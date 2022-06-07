Thank you, firefighters
Can we get info on the Marshel Fire? And give the firefighters the thanks and credit they deserve for doing such a fine job not letting the fire spread. Thank you.
Chad Basan
Vernon
Hospice gives thanks
On behalf of Accord Hospice & Palliative Care, we want to acknowledge the collaborative effort that took place on May 30th during the Marshall Mountain Fire.
Thank you to all those who choose to make it a priority to keep our community safe daily and during times of crisis.
To the Firefighters, First Responders, and Police Department – we appreciate your dedication of service.
In addition, sometimes we may forget that during a potential catastrophic event, there is the possibility of a greater impact on the more vulnerable populations.
In saying that, we can be assured that there is wonderful care being provided throughout the White Mountains and we want to we say a special thank you to the staff at Angel Wings Assisted Living and Haven Health Show Low.
Your care and concern for those you serve is truly appreciated. Accord Hospice is blessed to be a part of this wonderful community!
Sincerely,
Helen Rasho
Executive Director
Accord Hospice & Palliative Care
Not too many guns, too much hate
Murder is committed because of hatred. Unless and until we as a society deal with hatred we will not decrease murder in particular, nor crime in general. Too often and too much our society thrives on spewing and spreading anger and division. Anger and division breed hatred.
Social media, television personalities and news journalists are too quick to engage in divisive and destructive hammer blows of name calling against anyone not part of “their” agendas. You are sexist. If not sexist you’re a homophobe. If not a homophobe, you’re a climate change denier. If not a climate change denier, you oppose social justice. If all else fails, you’re racist.
These hammer blows to our societal structure form cracks which divide the populace and the pressure of these blows stress society. Those cracks and stress breed hatred.
Too often politicians lead the attack. President Biden proclaimed the “… MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history…” Insulting and driving a wedge between his entire administration and 75 million Trump voters and other millions of Trump supporters. Insults and separation breed hatred.
We have a higher murder rate now than any time in the last 25 years. During that time, on a nationwide scale, acquisition of firearms has become more complicated and difficult, not less. If gun laws tightened yet murder rates increased, how is it more gun laws decrease crime? Why is it the first reaction thrown at us (anti-gun laws) involve punishing the inanimate object and yet do not deal with the people who committed the crimes and, more importantly, the conditions which lead to the crimes?
Just because an angry and troubled youth kills people with a gun does not mean banning the gun will prevent the killing. All too often those seeking gun control argue availability of guns make killing too easy, and somehow banning guns will suddenly stop killing. Tell that to all those who have been killed by bombs, knives, trucks, clubs, airplanes and etc. A popular song notes “Love will find a way…” I regret to say angry, determined people can be very resourceful. All too often hate likewise will find a way.
On July 14, 2016 a man radicalized by ISIS and incited by hate deliberately drove a 19 ton cube truck into a crowd at the Bastille Day festival in Nice, France. Ultimately 86 died, including 14 children. Injured numbered 458. The attack lasted five minutes. Ultimately churches and people of all faiths joined in condemning the act and united in mourning the dead. Was this response effective? We have not seen waves of hate filled men driving trucks into crowds since. Whatever worked, the solution did not involve blaming the truck.
Banning guns to prevent mass murders would be like banning sex to prevent teen pregnancy. While sex and pregnancy are related, banning sex to prevent teen pregnancy is, at best, a misdirected course of action.
Politicians, social activists and agenda driven thrill seekers will take advantage of the horrible killings in Uvalde, Texas to push an anti-gun agenda. Many, including myself, oppose banning guns as a means of crime “prevention” because it punishes innocent, law abiding gun owners and, worst of all, will be ineffective in reducing crime.
“Well, we have to do something!” those wanting to ban guns will cry. OK, let’s arm teachers, those first on the scene, so they can protect the school children. “Oh! Not that!” OK, lets teach children values of Love and Faith instead of hate and hopelessness. “Oh! Not that!” OK, lets promote a traditional family. The importance of a mother and father raising their family together to offer stability and guidance to their children. “Oh! Not that!”
In other words: “We have to do something”, but only that “something” which involves anti-gun actions. The killer literally walked into the school unopposed and spent over an hour barricaded in a classroom with children and teachers, while law enforcement waited helpless outside.
One armed teacher could have stopped the killer quickly. One word of love and faith delivered to the killer before his crime might have staid his hand. Would a nuclear family of mother and father have changed the outcome?
The killer hated his mother, had no father in the picture and lived with his grandmother — whom he shot in the face. That family structure didn’t work.
Let’s not just “…do something.” Let’s solve the problem. The problem is hate. Let’s rid our society of hate.
David Morse
Pima
Response to Dr. Jarrin
On May 21, I read another of Dr. Gregory Jarrin’s far left responses to what is happening in our country. It certainly appears that that Dr. Jarrin is spoon fed his thoughts and opinions right from the news desks of CNN. This time, Dr. Jarrin went off on our country’s lack of action regarding mass shootings. Dr. Jarrin is appalled by the latest in mass shootings, as should any reasonable American. However, for Dr. Jarrin to give credit to the NRA for being responsible for the passage of laws in the US is ridiculous at best, and irresponsible at worst. There is no doubt in my mind that Dr. Jarrin faults our Constitutional 2nd Amendment for the spate of mass shootings. What Dr. Jarrin does not or will not understand is the primary reason for the 2nd Amendment, and it sure has nothing to do with hunting or recreational shooting. It has everything to do with being to protect our country and ourselves from an over zealous tyrannical government, kind of like what we have in place right now. I will not give up my ability to protect myself, my family and friends, and, yes, under the right circumstance, protect my country, from those who would cause serious harm. So, what can we do to prevent mass shootings from occurring? Getting information on those whose mental health is in question is a good start. Many of these mass shooters leave clues as to what they plan to do right in the open. They talk to people, they post statements on Facebook or in Twitter. None of these are very often reported. we’ve had several cases in the past where the FBI or local police had many clues, but never followed up on that information. Then there are the mental health experts, who likely have all kinds of information about dangerous individuals with mental issues, but they can’t say anything because of a pesky little law called HIPPA. So, Dr. Jarrin suggested that our governor and state legislators propose laws that would protect children from gun violence. Their responsibilities end at Arizona’s borders. The liberal left would take our firearms, if they could. Fortunately, extreme liberals like Dr. Jarrin don’t control our state or country. I would suggest that he stick to practicing medicine, and stay out of politics because Dr. Jarrin’s mind works in only one direction, far left.
Mike Robbins
Pinetop
