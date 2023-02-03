The violence and misinformation spewed out on the opinion pages of the White Mountain Independent has reached a new peak. Recent political cartoons depict President Biden in a pot of boiling water with a fork stuck in his left chest. Just days before, a drawing was published of a knife penetrating through the entire body of Uncle Sam. These images depict lethal actions that unintentionally epitomize the recent upsurge in threats and brutality towards our political leaders, Democrats and Republicans alike.
Whether it be misleading discussion about voter ID laws or the denial of climate change, you allow these opinions to be published with little supportive facts. Voter ID laws make it harder to vote as, “many Americans do not have one of the forms of identification states require. These voters are disproportionately low-income, racial and ethnic minorities, the elderly and people with disabilities.” Democrats are not afraid of ID laws. They just will not accept American citizens in urban, rural and Native lands being disenfranchised.
Climate change is causing a rise in the annual temperature of our planet faster than at any other time in recorded history. The article recently published criticizing an international forum at Davos discussing attempts to address global warming was short on specifics and long on conspiracy theories. The U.S. National Academy of Sciences has published this statement: "Scientists have known for some time, from multiple lines of evidence, that humans are changing Earth’s climate, primarily through greenhouse gas emissions."
I appreciate that local journalism is important to our community. However, I urge you and the editors of the WMI to steer clear of violent imagery and to require your opinion pieces to be based more in fact rather than fiction. A more balanced approach would also serve your entire readership, not just a certain faction.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
Investigating Arizona election is a crime
Katie Hobbs is an imposter and a want-to-be dictator. You know it and I know it. If she had a speck of integrity, she would not have been the referee in her own election. Those 100,000 ballots had no chain of custody and half the tabulators were not working properly on election day. Whether it was done with criminal intent or incompetence is irrelevant. The Arizona voters were deprived of an honest and transparent election. Trying to criminalize an investigation into what happened is an indication of guilt on Hobbs’ part and evidence that the woman has no moral compass.
Brian D. Ottmer
Lakeside
I enjoyed Michael Reagan's article "Davos forum waste of money" immensely. Hypocrisy of course, Gore's maniacal rantings absolutely, waste of money for most people attending is a given. What Gore, Kerry, political leaders, and many of the celebrities and CEOs of major corporations don't understand is that they are all being used. The World Economic Forum headed by Klaus Schwab doesn't care anymore about climate control than they do about COVID. Their only interest in them is that it gives them the opportunity to see how people can be controlled. Their belief is to never let a real or perceived crises go to waste, capitalize on them. Make no mistake, Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum are very dangerous. They want total world domination and they are recruiting world leaders and the world's richest individuals to make this happen. They cannot accomplish their goal of a world economic reset without taking America down and look at what has happened to our country in the past couple of years. Their motto is "Build Back Better." Sounds familiar doesn't it? History has a way of repeating itself. Just remember that Adolf Hitler was Time magazine's "Man Of The Year" shortly before he invaded Europe and started World War II.
