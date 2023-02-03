The violence and misinformation spewed out on the opinion pages of the White Mountain Independent has reached a new peak. Recent political cartoons depict President Biden in a pot of boiling water with a fork stuck in his left chest. Just days before, a drawing was published of a knife penetrating through the entire body of Uncle Sam. These images depict lethal actions that unintentionally epitomize the recent upsurge in threats and brutality towards our political leaders, Democrats and Republicans alike.

Whether it be misleading discussion about voter ID laws or the denial of climate change, you allow these opinions to be published with little supportive facts. Voter ID laws make it harder to vote as, “many Americans do not have one of the forms of identification states require. These voters are disproportionately low-income, racial and ethnic minorities, the elderly and people with disabilities.” Democrats are not afraid of ID laws. They just will not accept American citizens in urban, rural and Native lands being disenfranchised.

