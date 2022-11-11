I must respond to an article in the November 1st issue, titled “Climate Change Key Topic for Kelly.” Now I must commend staff writer Jacob Hernandez if he was able to keep a straight face when he reported Kelly saying, “ In the year 2100, it’s going to be really hot, and it will definitely affect places like Show Low and Pinetop.” You have got to be kidding me, Mr. Kelly.
Since when are you the weatherman? Do you have a degree in meteorology? And if you do, how can you predict 78 years in the future, when the weather is so unpredictable?
I’m sorry, my crystal ball says Mr. Kelly, “stop frightening people when you have no idea what you are talking about.”
Linda Gilbertson
Lakeside
Phoenix resident misses WM
Well once again winter is here! There is no place more delightful than one’s own fireplace. I will be missing the cold crisp mornings after a light snow had fallen through the night. Beautiful! And the holidays coming up spending time with family, making precious memories. I will forever miss my little home in Linden. Now living down in Phoenix, sigh. I manage. But there is no place like home on the mountain. So don’t forget just how lucky you are living up in the beautiful White Mountains!
Happy Holidays!!
Joy Millsap
Phoenix
Description of a conservative
Conservatism: The intense fear that somewhere, somehow, someone you think is inferior is being treated as your equal.
This basically sums up everything I see in the average conservative. Do they have anything else going for themselves?
Larry Romo
Lakeside
Appreciation of kindness
Above and way beyond!
On November 7, 2022, I was heading back to Show Low from Phoenix on Southern Airways. I had boarded the plane and frantically realized I had left my purse on the chair in the waiting area! A very kind passenger lent me his phone to call their 800#, when I spoke to one of their agents. I regret not getting her name as she tracked down my purse and had the gate agent retrieve it. When I reached Show Low, Tara, the agent at Southern, confirmed the retrieval of my purse and made sure it was going to be on the next plane back. I learned it had been locked in the plane for safe keeping until the next flight. Not only that, the kind passenger and his wife offered me a ride home (I had no keys to the car). The next day, Josh Cool, manager of Show Low Southern Airways, delivered my purse to me at my home. I can’t tell you how pleasant, kind and caring the entire staff and crew were to me. They saved me a lot of hassle and money!
Thank you Southern Airways.
Susan Eisele
Show Low
Student pick-up policy
at junior high needs change
Trying to drive on Penrod from Lakeside to Show Low at pickup time for the junior high school is extremely frustrating.
I wish they would change where kids are being picked up at so the road doesn’t come to a complete standstill. I mean, that side parking lot is always completely empty. It should get changed.
