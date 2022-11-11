Does Kelly have a crystal ball?

I must respond to an article in the November 1st issue, titled “Climate Change Key Topic for Kelly.” Now I must commend staff writer Jacob Hernandez if he was able to keep a straight face when he reported Kelly saying, “ In the year 2100, it’s going to be really hot, and it will definitely affect places like Show Low and Pinetop.” You have got to be kidding me, Mr. Kelly.

