GOP leaders spreading false info

Misinformation has reached a new low. Paul Pelosi is smashed in the head with a hammer in his own home at 2 a.m. causing a skull fracture requiring surgery. The psychologically deranged man that has been accused of attempted murder openly admits he was trying to kidnap and harm Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Instead of immediately condemning the attack, the untruths emerge bigger than ever from two Republican leaders.

