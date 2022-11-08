GOP leaders spreading false info
Misinformation has reached a new low. Paul Pelosi is smashed in the head with a hammer in his own home at 2 a.m. causing a skull fracture requiring surgery. The psychologically deranged man that has been accused of attempted murder openly admits he was trying to kidnap and harm Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Instead of immediately condemning the attack, the untruths emerge bigger than ever from two Republican leaders.
“Weird things going on in that household in the last couple of weeks,” Mr. Trump said on the Chris Stigall show, winking at a lie that has flourished in right-wing media and is increasingly being given credence by Republicans. “The glass, it seems, was broken from the inside to the out — so it wasn’t a break-in, it was a break out.” “ ( 1, With Falsehoods and Ridicule About Pelosi Attack, Republicans Mimic Trump, 11/1/22, NYTimes.com)
In Arizona, the Republican candidate for governor, Kari Lake, made the attack a punchline at a campaign event on Monday, noting that while Ms. Pelosi has security around her, “apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection.” She smiled as her supporters howled with laughter.”
Trump , questioning the validity of the attack on Mr. Pelosi and Lake, making fun of the same man in the intensive care unit after a violent assault, are pathetic by any measure. These are not acceptable characteristics for a leader of the United States of America or the state of Arizona.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
My Christmas prayer for America
Can it be that we as Americans have forgotten who blessed America with so much? Is it possible that we as Americans now believe we no longer need the very God of the Bible who has been our protector?
Do we as Americans fail to recognize how much we have in comparison to the majority of the rest of the people in the world? Are we now looking to “things” for purpose rather than to God? America was born out of Biblical principles and values.
Have we chosen to trust in our government, technology, the latest fashions, our bank accounts, sex, drugs, staying busy, etc. instead? What would happen if one day we can no longer trust on these things and we had to live as most of the world’s population does?
There will be a day when our government cannot continue to provide for things we believe is our right. Will you then turn to the God of the Bible? He is where all good things come from. He is the one who our founding fathers looked to for wisdom and guidance in structuring our government so we as Americans could live as free people. Possessions and things provide us with a false sense of strength and security. Americans only have what we have because we’ve been so blessed by the very Creator and Giver of Life itself: The God of the Bible.
My Christmas prayer for America is that America would turn back to their Creator and trust Him with everything. He is the Source of everlasting peace through His most glorious gift of all, His Precious Son Jesus Christ, who was born on Christmas Day over 2,000 years ago.
Greg Magusin
Vernon
Remembering better days
There’s a huge banner in Farmington, N.M. that says I miss the America I grew up in. I’ve seen it on bumper stickers around the mountain too and I wondered what people are missing.
Is it old-fashioned morals and behavior, civility in politics, traditional education or just nostalgia for the past? This feeling isn’t unique or new; my grandparents lamented the state of our world 50 years ago and wished I could have experienced the childhoods they remembered so fondly: days spent helping on the family farm and finding humor in everything around them with only a precious radio to keep up with the events of the world.
From old photographs it looks like the 20s were an amazing time to be young in America; no wonder they missed it so much. My parents talked about how much fun it was to grow up in the 50s and I said the same thing about the 1970s. (Who could disagree with that?)
Someone in Farmington spent quite a bit of money telling the world they would rather live in the past. Well, in some ways wouldn’t we all … but that’s not an option is it? Take some of that energy spent reminiscing and look around at your little corner of the world with an eye towards making it a little better.
Who knows, maybe some young person will experience your kindness and look back with longing for the world you helped create for them.
Bob Smith
Snowflake
