As a long-time local resident, I’m not happy with Waste Management’s recent acquisition of Larson Waste. Everyone who lives in the White Mountains should also be concerned with the near 100% Monopoly that WM will have in our small community. Get ready for multi-year contracts and drastic price increases. We left Waste Management after 30 years of service when I found out my $150 per month dumpster would be $50 per month with Larson Waste, with no contract. To make the situation even worse, my elderly mother signed a ridiculously one-sided contract with Waste Management that cost me $600 in order to end the relationship. Now Larson Waste has been sucked up by the corporate and nationwide giant, Waste Management. Was there any state or county governmental oversight of this purchase that is going to negatively affect the entire population of the White Mountains? The personal service you enjoyed with a local Snowflake company just went out the door. Be prepared to deal with call centers and “check our website” service from the largest trash collection company in the US.
Michael Peddie
Lakeside
Do not trust Mark Kelly
Mark Kelly said insider trading was immoral and that he opposed it. He failed to follow up with Pelosi and her son’s trip to Taiwan, Pelosi’s husband stock trading or Sen. Blumenthal invested in Intel Stock 3 weeks before he voted for billions to semiconductor manufacturer. Never saw this specific commercial again.
Jarrin, in your practice have you seen the words: “do no harm?” Per Judicial Watch Verdict “An estimated 62M babies have been killed by abortion since Roe v Wade became law, 1973. Don’t believe it- Get Yourself a copy of Judicial Watch Verdict September 2022 /CNS June 24, 2022. Also, U of Pitt sought Help from NIH (National Institute of Health- Dir Francis Collins) to Deflect Criticism of Fetal Organ Experiments, see Judicial Watch Verdict July 2022. Kelly wants to be part of this?
Also, there is a difference between abortions on demand and a medical situation. Over 50% of abortions on demand are via the day after pill.
If Kelly supports more border security then he hasn’t said a word to the public because I don’t know anyone who has heard this. I just don’t believe Kelly would go against Biden, Harris and Mayorkas. He supports the left agenda 100%.
Kelly’s name is not in the 16,540 words of IRA (The Inflation Reduction Act title which is a political misnomer). Remember Kelly has/had commercial ties to China and met his wife there.
If Kelly’s education view is so strong then why didn’t he vocally support reopening the schools sooner? Kelly also supported the inflationary funding debt of school debts a slap to those who worked to pay their loans off.
To support Kelly, requires a review one’s values.
Mike Mooney
White Mountain Lake
Incident proves background checks needed
Your front page story about the man who pulled a gun on two young men in animal costumes proves why we need background checks to weed out unstable individuals. Perhaps that store might now consider posting a “no firearms” sign. Guns belong on hunting trips, not shopping trips.
K.M. Dubbs
Show Low
Migrants issue ignored too long
Much is being said about governors DeSantis and Abbott sending migrants to places like Martha’s Vineyard and Democrat-run cities. Suddenly, the leaders of most of these areas declare it is a crisis for them.
Take a look at the Customs and Border Protection website and you will see that migrant encounters began rapidly increasing in January 2021, and have gone to record highs since. The entry of deadly drugs has also gone to records. The current administration and much of the media has essentially ignored, (or at least underplayed) the issue, even though it has been getting worse and worse for 17 months.
Biden, Harris and Mayorkas (the people in the position to actually do something) have done nothing but assume the proverbial ostrich position with their heads in the sand and continuing to declare the border as secure. In fact, their lack of interest and enforcement has done nothing but encourage more people to cross our southern border.
Some ask how the “ stunts” by DeSantis and Abbott help anyone? Well, no harm has been done by them, and at the very least, the Biden administration’s complete failure at our southern border has become nationally known rather than an issue in a few states that the administration has been content to essentially ignore. Perhaps Biden, Harris and Mayorkas will now be forced to admit the border is not at all “secure,” and do something about it. That would be a great help to everybody wouldn’t it? They could start by enforcing our existing laws and ending their policies that encourage migrants to stream across our southern border.
Matthew Scully
Pinetop
Terrorist threat draws no reaction from Dems
Has any Democrat condemned the terrorist threat detailed on page A8 of Friday’s (9/16) Independent? Many were in attendance at the threatened location, including innocent children. All I’ve heard are crickets.
Jim Manning
Show Low
Corruption amid power agencies
In ancient Greek mythology, Diogenese scoured Athens with a lantern searching for an honest man, to no avail.
If he were alive today, I can imagine him roaming the halls of the J. Edgar Hoover FBI headquarters building, the George Bush building, headquarters of the CIA and the Robert F. Kennedy headquarters of the Department of Justice, searching in vain for any honest person.
How could these formerly proud agencies have been corrupted in such a short time? Is the swamp that is DC so powerful, so all-encompassing? What chance do any of us ordinary US citizens have when faced with such powerful agencies if they come after us?
R. Davidson
Lakeside
