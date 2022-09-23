New service a garbage deal

As a long-time local resident, I’m not happy with Waste Management’s recent acquisition of Larson Waste. Everyone who lives in the White Mountains should also be concerned with the near 100% Monopoly that WM will have in our small community. Get ready for multi-year contracts and drastic price increases. We left Waste Management after 30 years of service when I found out my $150 per month dumpster would be $50 per month with Larson Waste, with no contract. To make the situation even worse, my elderly mother signed a ridiculously one-sided contract with Waste Management that cost me $600 in order to end the relationship. Now Larson Waste has been sucked up by the corporate and nationwide giant, Waste Management. Was there any state or county governmental oversight of this purchase that is going to negatively affect the entire population of the White Mountains? The personal service you enjoyed with a local Snowflake company just went out the door. Be prepared to deal with call centers and “check our website” service from the largest trash collection company in the US.

