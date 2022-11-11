After voting early by mail and then having my wife vote in person on November 8, I was encouraged by our Democracy. There was no attempted intimidation at the polling place or the drop boxes in Whiteriver, just friendly faces. It was as a beautiful day. There was a steady flow of people voting in person but no long lines. Friends who live in Pinetop had no difficulty at the polls or the secure destination to place mail in ballots. All four of our children were able to vote without difficulty as well.

From all indications, it was another free and fair election. The losers may try and claim otherwise but again, with no proof. There was some mechanical failures of voting machines in Maricopa County that were handled expertly by election officials.

