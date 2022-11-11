After voting early by mail and then having my wife vote in person on November 8, I was encouraged by our Democracy. There was no attempted intimidation at the polling place or the drop boxes in Whiteriver, just friendly faces. It was as a beautiful day. There was a steady flow of people voting in person but no long lines. Friends who live in Pinetop had no difficulty at the polls or the secure destination to place mail in ballots. All four of our children were able to vote without difficulty as well.
From all indications, it was another free and fair election. The losers may try and claim otherwise but again, with no proof. There was some mechanical failures of voting machines in Maricopa County that were handled expertly by election officials.
Every voter who showed up before the polls closed was able to cast a ballot that will be counted.
Across the country, misinformation was addressed immediately with the truth. Poll workers and others running our elections did a great job allowing all Americans to vote. “After two years of promises from Trump and his supporters that they would flood polls and counting stations with partisan watchers to spot alleged fraud, after unprecedented threats lodged against election workers, after calls to ditch machines in favor of hand counting and after postings on internet chat groups called for violent action to stop supposed cheating, a peaceful Election Day drew high turnout and only scattered reports of problems.“ (Trump called a protest. No one showed. Why GOP efforts to cry foul fizzled this time, 11/9/22, WashingtonPost.com)
The best way forward for Arizona and the United States of America is for elected officials to come together in Phoenix and Washington, DC and do the hard work of making life better for all of us.
