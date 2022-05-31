Lack of action is unacceptable
Stop the killing of children in the United States of America (U.S.A.) Do something. Anything. Allowing the NRA to dictate our laws concerning gun ownership has done nothing to protect our children.
I will not even offer up a suggestion as to what to do because it is obvious. It is obvious that the present gun laws allow elementary children to be murdered in their classrooms. This plea is to the Republican leadership in Phoenix and DC. Democrats have already put up multiple proposals in an attempt to get guns out of the hands of dangerous people. Republicans continue to block those recommendations.
Governor Ducey. State Senator Wendy Rogers. State Representatives Blackman and Barton. US Congressman Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert and Leslie. You need to make a comprehensive proposal to stop the killing of our children in America because doing nothing has lead us to a horrific place: the most common cause of mortality in children in the U.S.A. is firearm related injury (Current Causes of Death and Adolescents in the United States, May 19, 2022, NEJM). Firearm injuries recently overtook motor vehicle accidents as the leading cause of over all mortality of American children in 2020.
The murder of 15 (sic) people by a gunman in Texas today (5/24/22) is just the most recent high profile mass killing in our country.
“He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 (sic) students and killed a teacher,” Abbott (Governor of Texas) said. Police are believed to have killed the gunman.
(Breaking News: A gunman killed 14 (sic) children and a teacher at a Texas elementary school, the governor said. The gunman was also killed. 5/24/22, nytimes.Com)
Something needs to be done. Doing nothing is no longer an acceptable option.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
Choice to be made
In Arizona, you’ll have a choice of an electric car, (if you can afford one) or air conditioning your home. There won’t be enough “extra” power to charge tens of thousands of electric cars for at least a decade and maybe never if the war on natural gas, (to fuel power plants) continues! Natural gas has risen from $2-$4 over many years to $8 at the present. Nuclear power is a potential solution and a new nuclear plant would be at least 15 years away. Wind and Solar are not presently capable of generating and storing the vast amount of energy required.
Ray Jussila
Show Low
Why the uproar?
What is the Difference? Yesterday, I, like many others, had to stop and grieve for Ulvalde, Texas. Why all the uproar when someone enters a school and kills as many as possible before, thankfully receiving their own punishment. All of our elected officials ran as fast as they could to the nearest camera to condemn the act. Yet, when it comes to Abortion, the same people say, “It is a woman’s choice”. Is a “medical procedure” any different from someone taking a weapon to kill another? People wonder why there was no Law Enforcement on site and/ or the fence around the school was only four feet tall. Yet, the same people don’t want any Border Fencing/Wall? The same people want Gun Control but allow at least 14 known International Terrorists to enter our Country. When will our Politicians stop passing Laws that they think will stop another scene like Uvalde, Sandy Hook, Columbine, but, there is no enforcement to the Laws they and/or their predecessors have already enacted? Our Politicians tell us what they think will pacify “The Masses” and get them votes in the next election and do nothing to solve the problem.
George Patten
Concho
