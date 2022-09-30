Zelensky dictator just like Putin

Anyone who thinks that Ukraine is waging war for “freedom and democracy” hasn’t been paying attention. Zelensky and his cabal are no different than Putin and his. Both are oppressive dictators who imprison or otherwise silence opponents, one way or another. There may have been geopolitical reasons to back Ukraine, but none involve “freedom and democracy.” That’s the fig leaf the Biden Administration has fed the media to feed to us. And, if nukes are unleashed by Putin, who’s going to pay for cleaning up that mess? Who’s going to attend and pay for all the funerals? Please explain how the US has been aided and improved by any participation in an Eastern European war.

