Anyone who thinks that Ukraine is waging war for “freedom and democracy” hasn’t been paying attention. Zelensky and his cabal are no different than Putin and his. Both are oppressive dictators who imprison or otherwise silence opponents, one way or another. There may have been geopolitical reasons to back Ukraine, but none involve “freedom and democracy.” That’s the fig leaf the Biden Administration has fed the media to feed to us. And, if nukes are unleashed by Putin, who’s going to pay for cleaning up that mess? Who’s going to attend and pay for all the funerals? Please explain how the US has been aided and improved by any participation in an Eastern European war.
Jim Manning
Show Low
Craigslist posts inappropriate
For the past month or so, I have been very concerned about illicit postings on Craigslist. I’m sure there are many people on the mountain who use the Craigslist site for buying and selling. However, for about a month or so, I have been seeing women (complete with photos) soliciting sex on Craigslist. Craigslist does provide a reporting procedure where you can flag these types of unacceptable or improper posts, potential scams, etc. Every time I see one of these inappropriate postings, I immediately report them, however, they still show up almost daily. It appears to be the same female using different pictures and titles soliciting sex. These photos are literally blatant pornography. They have appeared in all Craigslist sites in Arizona. Since the first time I have seen this, I have been “flagging” their posting, but Craigslist is not doing anything about it. I realize the newspaper can’t force Craigslist’s hand, but I wanted to let the consumer aware, particularly parents – especially if they have children frequenting the Craigslist site. It is upsetting and certainly a sad state of affairs to discover that a site we use to find bargains and sell products is now being utilized to sell porn.
Bill Barnes
Show Low
Debt relief bill a good start
The United States of America needs to continue to make it easier for our children to receive a college degree. The recent Student Debt Relief Plan from the Biden-Harris administration helps start the process of making higher education more affordable for lower and middle class families.
Forgiving $10,000 to $20,000 of student debt for those who make less than $125,000 a year does not compare to the corporate gift received by US companies in 2017 by reducing their tax rate from 35% to 20%. A recent article in the WMI that makes the sarcastic comment of “ let’s just forgive all debt” when referencing the debt relief plan for students is disingenuous and self serving.
This debt relief will make it easier for graduates to start their careers with lower monthly loan payments. For individuals with over $100,000 in loans, they have monthly payments of over $400. If they receive $10,000 in relief, there will be a $35 a month decrease. If you are a student who qualifies, go to student aid.gov/debt-deluge-announcement/.
I fully support federal programs that assist young Americans get a higher education. I appreciate leaders in our country that value the benefit of a college education. The annual salary of a college graduate is $78,000 compared to $45,000 for a high school graduate. (College grads earn $30,000 a year more… , 6/6/19, cnn.Com) The increased taxes that the graduate will generate from their job will more than pay for this debt relief plan.
Everyone benefits from a college degree: the student, their workplace, our country.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
Letters policy
The White Mountain Independent welcomes letters of no more than 300 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for content, length and poor taste. Contact General Manager Rick Nathan at rnathan@wmicentral.com or 928-537-5721.
