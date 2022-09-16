Anyone who accepts any of President Biden’s “facts” in any of his speeches as true does not live in the real world. He engages in Word Thinking, stating opinions as “facts”, which they are not. They are mere opinions of his staff’s partisan hacks who regularly vilify their opponents, dividing the country, not uniting it. Biden promised unity; he’s failed. Rather, he falsely condemns millions of people based on the actions of a few, which actions were and are condemned by almost everyone. Biden could actually achieve a semblance of greatness if he fired most of his advisers and staff who are preventing him from fulfilling his campaign promise and reiterated in his inaugural speech of uniting the country.
Jim Manning
Show Low
Congress needs to study drug prices
Now that the Inflation Reduction bill has passed, I hope that Congress will continue to dig in on high drug prices. They’ve already reformed drug pricing in Medicare, but now they need to look at the other factors in high drug prices, and that starts with pharmacy benefit managers. They should be the next industry that gets a long look from Congress so we can attack their shady practices. This isn’t a new idea. Senators from both parties have already introduced legislation, and even the Federal Trade Commission has started investigating why these PBMs have gotten so large and profitable. We’ve heard from our leaders that lowering drug prices is a priority. It’s time they prove it by reforming PBMs next.
Joe Jackson
Window Rock
Kelly hid from ‘protesters’
I am one of the many proud “protesters” who showed up to speak with Senator Kelly who hid from us. Others who showed up earlier did not wait around, however, Julia and I did to ask “our senator” specific questions on the “ $740 billion inflation reduction act” that Kelly voted for the day before!
If our elected U.S. Senator is afraid to talk with constituents, then he is in the wrong job, period! We watched as Kelly’s people stood around their car waiting for Kelly to show up, then driving toward the back of the dealership to meet with the general manager so he would not have to face the people. This is unbelievable!
This Democrat must be unelected in November. Tax increases and spending billions of your dollars is an abomination and has resulted in over $33 trillion in U.S. debt.
Karen MacKean-Slation and Juliana Svizhinska
Show Low
Kelly a leader for Arizona
Senator Mark Kelly has led the way in passing recent bipartisan legislation in August to increase the production of microchips in Arizona. It will produce jobs right here at home. It is the CHIPS and Science Act.
ASU President Michael M. Crow said “This commitment to breathe new life into the microelectronics industry in the United States is the product of a bipartisan effort achieved through the stubborn determination of leaders like Senator Mark Kelly.”
Senator Kelly also supports allowing the right for women to chose. In the end, The Women’s Health Protection Act did not pass the Senate. It was solely a debate about preventing states from making it a crime to ban abortion of a fetus if the women’s health and life are at risk. Despite what you hear from his opponent, Senator Kelly has never promoted late term abortions.
Senator Kelly has also pushed for increased border security which is the opposite of what you hear the RNC touting. He has agreed that there is a crisis at the border. Senator Kelly asked President Biden to finish construction on a part of a border wall in Yuma.
Lastly, Senator Kelly has supported increasing funds for STEM education in yet another bipartisan bill. It would increase money for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) training in conjuncture with local industry. Educating our children is vitally important to Senator Kelly. Senator Kelly has never endorsed a specific bill that would make Critical Race Theory mandatory education.
Do not listen to the misinformation on TV ads. Mark Kelly is working for all of Arizona often working with Republicans to pass laws. Vote for Mark Kelly for U.S. Senate on Nov. 8. He is the right choice for Arizona.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
Crane sought to abandon Ukraine
As Ukraine shows stunning progress in its struggle for freedom and democracy against the unprovoked attack from Russian leader Vladimir Putin, it’s important to realize that congressional candidate Eli Crane recommended abandoning our ally.
Just before Russia attacked Ukraine in February, Crane used the opportunity to go on Fox and get some free airtime by saying the United States should not get involved.
Instead of taking Crane’s advice, President Biden, with support from Rep. Tom O’Halleran, rallied the free world to stand up against Putin and attacks on democracy. Russia, which has taken nearly every opportunity to oppose and threaten America for nearly 80 years, has now lost much of its army and will be a greatly reduced cause for trouble for decades.
We need to keep real leaders like Tom O’Halleran in Congress rather than fall for uninformed hacks like Crane who spend every opportunity to push discredited talking points.
There is nothing wrong with Crane’s choice to live in Tucson, but northern Arizona needs its own representative in Congress.
Eric Kramer
Pinetop
