Biden believers not living in real world

Anyone who accepts any of President Biden’s “facts” in any of his speeches as true does not live in the real world. He engages in Word Thinking, stating opinions as “facts”, which they are not. They are mere opinions of his staff’s partisan hacks who regularly vilify their opponents, dividing the country, not uniting it. Biden promised unity; he’s failed. Rather, he falsely condemns millions of people based on the actions of a few, which actions were and are condemned by almost everyone. Biden could actually achieve a semblance of greatness if he fired most of his advisers and staff who are preventing him from fulfilling his campaign promise and reiterated in his inaugural speech of uniting the country.

