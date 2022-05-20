The truth on Roe v Wade
When an unprecedented draft opinion by the United States Supreme Court was leaked, those supporting Roe v Wade incorrectly reported abortion would be outlawed. The draft opinion correctly removes federal government oversight of abortions and returns the process of determining when an abortion should be legal to the states. Each of the states would then debate and set their own guidelines and laws regarding an abortion as deemed by the U.S. Constitution.
Pro-abortionist Democrats have mantled abortion as “Women’s Right” while at the same time arguing they don’t know what a woman is unless you first consult a biologist.
Pro-life Republicans will have the opportunity to debate when life begins and decide in conservative states when an abortion is lawful.
In determining life, one can view the following opinions related to both God and biology through the process of a pregnancy:
Conception – At conception, the genes have already determined if the child is a male or female and 23 chromosomes are received from each parent with the child having its own DNA.
Heartbeat – Recently some states have enacted “Heartbeat Laws” preventing an abortion after the child has a heartbeat.
15 Weeks – A Wall Street Journal poll found that most Americans support a 15 week abortion ban.
Point of Survival – Doctors consider 22 week the earliest gestational age when a baby is “viable” or able to survive outside of the womb.
Partial Birth Abortion — This gruesome procedure allows a child to butchered during the last trimester of a pregnancy where the baby endures excruciating pain as scissors are stabbed in the back of the baby’s head and a tube is inserted to suck out the baby’s brains to collapse the skull.
Infanticide – Murder of a child after birth. Democrats defeated a bill by Republican Ann Wagner called the “Born Alive Abortion Survivor Act”.
California may take infanticide to another level if AB 2223 becomes law, which decriminalizes the murder of a baby up to 28 days AFTER birth by forbidding law enforcement to investigate the murder.
Abortions have not been outlawed and no woman’s right has been trampled.
Frank Aquila
Show Low
War on coal, natural gas
Get Ready for Power Outages due to the war on coal and natural gas! Shutting down these Power Plants can not be offset by wind and solar because the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine 24-7 and they are extremely expensive power sources without enormous Government Subsidies! Also, imagine a flood of electric vehicles adding significant new demand on our power generators! The answer is Nuclear Power, (many plants) and it would take at least 10 years to design and build one new, safe nuclear technology plant due to environmental restrictions, permitting and a multitude of other Government Hurdles! A February 2022 study warning of “substantial reliability risks” released by Energy and Environmental Economics Inc., or E3, of San Francisco warned of the power-supply crunch in the Southwest. The key conclusion of that study was that the growing population and the closing of power plants “are creating a significant and urgent need for new resources in the Southwest region.” “Maintaining regional reliability will hinge on whether utilities can add new resources quickly enough to meet this growing need and will require a pace of development largely unprecedented for the region,” the report said. The report also concluded that existing power plants will not be enough to keep the power flowing in 2025 or 2033, two years the report used as benchmarks, without significant new additions.
Ray Jussila
Show Low
Good news at BRUSD
Thanks to high efficiency and low administrative costs, Blue Ridge School District per pupil spending increased from $10,836 in 2020 to $11,940 in 2021.
The results are in for 2021 and Blue Ridge has lowered administrative costs and increased efficiency in District spending. Here are the five big wins for students, parents and taxpayers.
First, Blue Ridge’s increase in instructional spending to 53.4% of total budget compares favorably to similar school districts whose average was 52.7%. Instructional spending as a percent of the District budget has been steadily increasing since the lowest year of 2018.
The increase in instructional spending as well as pupil and instructional support was 2.1% from 2016-2021. These combined areas make up classroom spending which was 2/3 of the total District budget for 2021. The main job of the school is instruction so it’s great news for Blue Ridge constituents that 2/3 of the budget is spent directly in the classroom.
Secondly, the average teacher salary of $58,592 at Blue Ridge is above the state average of $56,349. This means that Blue Ridge can compete for new teachers.
Third, the student/teacher ratio is lower and the average years of teacher experience has increased since 2017. The ratio of students per teacher has gone from 20 in 2017 to 17.7 in 2021. The lower student/teacher ratio means more individualized instruction for students.
Average years of teacher experience has increased from 14.3 in 2017 to 17.8 in 2021. The higher average years of experience means there are more seasoned educators who are likely to provide high quality instruction for students and helpful mentoring for new teachers coming into the District.
Fourth, compared to peer districts, operational efficiency is high when measured by administrative spending per pupil, plant operations per square foot and spending per meal. Blue Ridge is ranked low in administrative spending and very low in District spending relative to the peer average in plant operations and food service.
Administrative spending per pupil was ranked low at $1,131 compared to the average of $1,239 in similar size districts. Blue Ridge Schools serve 83 students per administrative position compared to the state at 63 and peer districts at 55.
Plant operations spending per square foot was was ranked very low at $4.80, compared to the state average of $6.84 and the peer average of $5.84. In addition, Blue Ridge District plant operations provide more square footage per student at 313 versus the state average of 171 and peer districts average of 267.
Food service spending per meal was ranked very low at $3.14 compared to the state at $3.54 and peer districts at $3.74. Blue Ridge District food service provided 142 meals per student compared to the state at 113 and peer districts at 114.
Transportation costs are not compared to peers because of the wide variations in mileage and distance between school districts. However Blue Ridge Schools compare favorably to state spending on transportation. Blue Ridge District spending per mile was $6.52 compared to $7.22 by the state. Spending per rider was $2,351 compared to $2,862 by the state.
The Arizona Auditor General’s report for Blue Ridge Unified School District can be found at https://sdspending.azauditor.gov/District/DistrictPage?year=2021&ctd=090232
Any questions about the content of this analysis can be addressed to Alexa Tabasco, Division of School Audits Manager, at atavasci@azauditor.gov or (602) 553-9765.
Nancy Stidham
BRUSD
