Paying tribute to O’Halleran
I wanted to share this sentiment on the service of Rep. Tom O’Halleran from my friend John:
Dear Tom,
I just need to express to you how much admiration I have for the representation you carried out for Arizona these last six years. You took on an impossible challenge with courage, intelligence and honesty and your many successes reflect that.
You have nothing at all to regret and many real actions to be proud of. You’ve been a truly fine representative and I feel honored to have been a very small part of your important work. No one could have done what you did for us any better. I know the whole district will miss you. All the best, John
Eric Kramer
Pinetop
Trump attacks misguided
Gregory Jarrin (Letters, 11/18), an unrepentant Democrat partisan, advises Republicans to get rid of “loser” Donald Trump. Since 2015, Democrats in Congress and Democrat prosecutors have likely spent hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars on investigations, including two absurd impeachments, to get rid of Trump. Democrats have elected a gaggle of mediocrities including demented grifter Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, John Fetterman and Katie Hobbs, to get rid of Trump and his endorsees. The Democrat left media has foregone any pretext of objectivity to get rid of Trump. Why? A Republican loser should be great for Democrats.
John Podhoretz of the NY Post, no fan of Trump, said, “Trump is an unworthy vessel chosen by God to save us from the evil on the left.” Few would disagree that Trump is deeply flawed, but his gift to us has been to expose “the evil on the left.” That’s why he has to go!
Foremost among “the evil(s)” for me is the corruption of the Justice Department and the FBI. Add the enrichment of the Mexican cartels with an open border, the national embarrassment and tragedy in Afghanistan, inflation, energy dependence, consorting with the terrorist Ayatollahs in Iran, immunity for Hunter Biden and the list goes on. Don’t forget Democrats’ inability to govern — not one of Trump’s many faults — as epitomized by Biden’s missteps and failing cities everywhere.
It is hard to believe that the Democrat base accepts these evils as an alternative to Trump and his endorsees. Perhaps that is why election integrity is high on the list of issues for many, if not most, voters. Think, for example, Maricopa County.
Steve Neely
Show Low
Good story
on the ‘Y’
Thank you for RT Lynch’s report about the developer’s request for a zone change at “the Y.” Hopefully, the Apache County Community Development Department will deny the request. Winslow and Holbrook could use some economic stimulus, if they’re interested in a different site.
Jim Manning
Show Low
Clean up the election trash
The broken windows theory argues that no matter how rich or poor a neighborhood, one broken window will soon lead to many more windows being broken. One unrepaired broken window signals that no one cares, so breaking more windows costs nothing.
Trash, temporary signs, and political signs can easily be substituted for windows in this theory.
Clearly the trash and outdated, torn, faded, and sagging temporary signs are a huge problem. As I drive down Hwy 260 from the Deuce to Hon-Dah, I am abhorred at the debris littering our roadside. We are looking third world right here in the White Mountains.
If you litter-stop it! Be respectful; put it in a trash can or take it home. Let’s all help by picking up trash. I know that we shouldn’t have to, but the reality is no one else is going to do it. For the teams that pick-up trash, a huge thank you!
Pinetop Lakeside, Show Low and Navajo County please, please, please enact temporary sign ordinances that include easy to get permits and stiff fines for non-compliance.
If you are a business that puts out banners and signs, know that when left out to long or not taken care of, it hurts you. Banners your suppliers send you are all about them, not your customers. I for one do not want to patronize a business that litters my environment with trash.
For all you political people, your signs do no good. People don’t want to look at your trash for months on end. If you put them up get them down the morning after the election. Be respectful like your campaign always promises.
We are blessed to live in a gorgeous area. Let’s unite and take care of the gift of beauty we have been given!
Leah Bultman
Lakeside
