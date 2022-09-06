After reading the letter from Robert Dinkel (8-26) I sat in disbelief. I moved to the White Mountains 8 years ago. It’s not the same as where I came from. That is a good thing. The newspaper is not the same as where I can from. That is a good thing. Bobby seems unhappy that the paper does not mention Biden as much as he would like. Okay Bob, Biden killed the gas and oil industry and caused gas prices to go nearly out of reach. Biden opened the border allowing nearly 3 million illegal aliens into our country, Biden disregarded the input from his generals and military advice and did a reckless retreat from Afghanistan that caused the death of 13 members of our military and the abandonment of thousands of Afghan allies. Biden has refused to stop the import of thousands of pounds of drugs including fentanyl that is killing 300 young people a day. Biden has rewarded people who refuse to pay their bills and has forgiven a big chunk of student loans. This will be paid for by all of us including those who did not go to college or those who have paid their bill. Biden has allowed the police-defund movement and done nothing to stop the out of control crime. Biden continues his give away programs that offer no relief for working folks but rewards those who are making a fortune in the climate ripoff. This is just scratching the surface of the Biden crime machine.
Thanks Bobby for reminding me to use Biden’s name more often. It’s good to be able to do that here in the White Mountains here and in the White Mountain Independent.
Ron Heimer
Show Low
Go back to Colorado
Aug. 26 issue: Letter writer Robert Dinkel “WMI a biased newspaper”
Thank God we still have freedom of speech, allowing you to spew your angry hatred without fear. You say you came from that socialist state of Colorado? I suggest you pack up and go back home. This newspaper certainly has some leftist slants, but this publication is most excellent — focusing on our neighborhoods, schools, children and local issues. I have never subscribed to a more wonderful paper. The Aug. 26 issue, front page, had 3 beautiful and compelling articles that illustrated how great this area and the people are. Try living on the sunshine side of life.
