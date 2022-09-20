Government waste
If any American is critical of the British for having a monarchy, may I suggest that it’s their decision. If anyone is concerned about their government wasting money, perhaps one should look at the Democrat Party here first.
Updated: September 20, 2022 @ 8:45 am
Jim Manning
Show Low
Border ‘getaways’
Every time a Democrat insists the border is “secure,” ask them about this statistic.
Over 850,000 “gotaways” have illegally crossed the border and escaped into the U.S since Biden took office.
How did we get this number? By taking the recently reported “gotaways” number for FY 2022 YTD, along with previous monthly totals reported by Townhall and daily “gotaways” estimates reported by CNN and the Washington Post.
Experts say that is a conservative estimate. Further, that number does not even include the 50,000 illegal immigrants who received “Notices to Report” who disappeared, the 50,000 immigration cases that have been dropped because the Biden administration did not file paperwork, or the tens of thousands who have been caught and released.
Among the devastating impacts of Biden’s open border is the fentanyl crisis. Biden’s DEA says Mexican cartels are smuggling fentanyl into the U.S. and killing Americans at “record rates.”
Any discussion or reporting on the border should mention these facts. The Biden administration has turned a blind eye to the crisis. The rest of America can’t afford to.
Ben Petersen
Tucson
The writer is Arizona communications director for the Republican National Committee
