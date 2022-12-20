Holidays no time for Soul Pollution

This holiday season let’s get away from Soul Pollution. You are asking yourself right now what is Soul Pollution? Soul Pollution is information that invades your life and corrupts your soul. Yes, we all have souls, and they are corruptible leading to evil thoughts and evil deeds.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.