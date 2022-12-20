Holidays no time for Soul Pollution
This holiday season let’s get away from Soul Pollution. You are asking yourself right now what is Soul Pollution? Soul Pollution is information that invades your life and corrupts your soul. Yes, we all have souls, and they are corruptible leading to evil thoughts and evil deeds.
According to researchgate.com “... corruption is a state of spiritual and moral decadence inherent within the human soul which often manifest itself externally, in all manner of immoral, unethical, evil, mischievous, wicked, and lawless acts.”
Read history and learn that soul pollution and corruption go hand in hand. In the Old Testament God struggled with his people to change their souls and subsequently their behavior so that their lives would be rich and God-driven. Even during Jesus’ time, the people of the world were corrupted by their thoughts and subsequently their actions. Jesus ultimately saved all believers by his death and resurrection. He saved the believing soul.
So, ask yourself what are you doing this Christmas season to cleanse your soul of pollution? What movies, TV shows, media formats are you participating in? Are they God-driven? Do they speak and display morals, values and ethics? History has proven that what influences you influences your behavior.
This is the season of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Please turn off the media invasion of your home, spend quality time with your family, read the Holy Bible and go to church. Instill in your family the “soul” virtues they need to survive in a corrupt world.
Linda Gilbertson
Lakeside
Follow the science
President Biden has said repeatedly we should follow the science; ditto Pelosi, ditto the Democratic leadership. Then, Joe chose a Black woman to be one of the most powerful judges in our country. So far, so good. The Black man on the court, Justice Thomas, has been outstanding for decades.
At her hearing, this nominee was asked if she could define a “woman.” Twice, she answered no. If a judge can not identify half the population, how can she be expected to rule in their best interest?
The definition is, “a mature female.” Anyone who has taken grade school biology would know that. Why wasn’t the hearing stopped and the candidate disqualified at point? When the woke agenda and political correctness Trump science you know longer have any connection to reality. Those who voted to confirm her do not really believe in science. Female athletes and women in general are paying the price.
Brian D. Otterman
Lakeside
Advocating for peaceful protests
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led a non-violent civil rights movement 70 years ago to rid this country of Jim Crow and voting laws that treated people of color differently than whites. He modeled his protests after Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of the India independence movement. I admire both of these men for their courage and vision. I have visited museums in Atlanta and Mumbai that documented their lives. I was in awe.
I have never condoned violence during protests, especially in the summer of 2020, when our country had a racial awakening after the murder of George Floyd. I do support equality for every American no matter their race, creed, color or sex. I also support peaceful protests as a way to voice one’s opinion. In response to an accusation in September 2020 that I supported violent protests, I wrote a response. It stated, in part:
“Nowhere in my letter to the editor do I say I hate my country. I have never condoned violence at protests. Joe Biden does not either. However, Mr. Schultz makes the claim that Democrats despise America and condone the looting and the arson associated with the recent protests after Mr. Floyd was murdered by a white police officer. The Democrats I know love their country and are vehemently against violence in general, especially the looting of stores and the burning of buildings after day long peaceful protests. The violence was committed by people of all political persuasions, including the far right.”
I love our country. I will continue to advocate for policies that help all of us live a peaceful and prosperous life. I will also counter misinformation at every turn as it is the truth that sets us free.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
Letters policy
The White Mountain Independent welcomes letters of no more than 300 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for content, length and poor taste. Contact General Manager Rick Nathan at rnathan@wmicentral.com or 928-537-5721.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.