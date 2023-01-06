When Murdoch, the owner of Fox News, the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal, told his employees they must follow along with the rest of mainstream media by no longer investigating or reporting on election fraud Sean Hannity, Brett Beir, Steve Docy, Brian Kilmeade, Paul Gigot and the rest of their self-proclaimed patriots went to the gelding department and became eunuchs for life.
Governor Ducey and A.G. Mark Brnovich are fully aware of the massive fraud and violations of law (proving intent is irrelevant) in our Arizona election but were willing to certify them anyway. They will always be remembered as men without honor.
Without honest and transparent elections, we no longer have representative government. Freedom is not guaranteed. If the American people will not fight for and defend liberty we will soon, like the people of Hong Kong, live under an oppressive and illegitimate dictatorship.
Censorship and dictatorship go hand-in-hand. Elon Musk and a few honest reporters have exposed the FBI, DOJ, CDC and CIA as major players in the censorship of election and health information at Twitter.
Much of this happened under the leadership of Attorney General Bill Barr, who knew the Hunter Biden laptop was real but intentionally deprived the voters of the truth. Fifty-one former intelligence officers had signed a letter claiming the laptop was Russian disinformation without providing evidence. Barr did nothing to debunk it. That was treachery. The mainstream media remains silent on the Twitter revelations. They will protect the establishment at all cost. They have become propaganda not news outlets.
Stalin said, “It is not who cast the votes that matters. What matters is who counts them.” Katie Hobbs and the Democratic Party understand that.
Brian D. Ottmer
Lakeside
2 sides to a coin
Responding to Renee Roncone in Phoenix on Dec. 30, she seems to want the Independent to be similar to the social media platforms that decide what “free speech“ is considered acceptable. Play by my rules or don’t play at all.
I really enjoy Michael Reagan’s editorials and I really don’t like Jarrin’s letters, but I read them.
To expect a newspaper to limit their content would be to follow the woke crowd of patting themselves on the back. I hope this paper never stoops to that level.
Mr. Editor, hold your head high. Don’t ever let the opposite opinion convince you to ban any free speech.
Too many out there only want to hear what makes them feel good. Maybe a lesson on the Constitution might help? Then again, probably not.
Bob Miller
Taylor
Opinion is free speech
I would like to respond to Renee Roncone’s letter about Michael Reagan’s opinion piece calling it “Hate Speech.” I would like to say it is an opinion and that is called “Free Speech.” If you don’t like it, don’t read it, move on and get over it. Thank you WMI for printing opinions from both sides. I don’t agree with them all, but I respect others’ opinions.
George Goddard
Lakeside
Santa vs. Jesus
I heard a religious woman scoff about a man dressed as Santa Claus. That same person said, “I celebrate the baby Jesus!” Interesting to note: “Baby Jesus” didn’t come to be celebrated; conversely, Santa arrives each year full of fanfare and unbraided. Lying in a manger, Jesus’ humble beginnings, must be maintained as such. Like the radiance of Santa, everyone around the world he must touch. For Santa Claus offers an earthly presence to the young and old from the start; while Jesus maintains an eternal glory like Mary, to be pondered in one’s heart. So… “On Dasher, and Dancer, and Prancer … shower the world with gifts each year. And, to all a quiet night, for only in the lowly places of your heart, will you find Jesus near.
Kevin Weaver
Show Low
Letters policy
The White Mountain Independent welcomes letters of no more than 300 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for content, length and poor taste. Contact General Manager Rick Nathan at rnathan@wmicentral.com or 928-537-5721.
Mr. Ottmer ; The only reason why such characters as Sean Hannity , Glen Beck or Tucker Carlson have television programs is because their first stop was in fact to the " gelding department ", as you so vividly stated . The sad fact of the matter is that geldings are seen as being reliable , corruptable and maleable , which they are . They prance around the corral spewing out what their masters want them to , and they then get rewarded with massively obscene salaries , celebrity status and a following of unintelligent people desperate for a voice . Some might justifably call it prostitution regardless of the gender of the character involved .
These " geldings " fall into the category called " controlled opposition " , which , speaking of infamous Russians ( although Stalin was a Georgian , and Lenin was a Tatar - both of whom had to be tutored in the Russian language prior to ascending to power ) goes back to a quote from Vladimir Lenin where he stated ; " The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves ." Enter , FOX News and the gang of geldings . Quite the show indeed !
As regards Stalin , he is credited with saying that it is not who votes that counts , but rather who counts the votes . I agree . In any case , that's politics , the absolute lowest form of human endeavor . Also , Mr. Ottmer , if you want to dwell upon Josef Stalin ( Stalin = Man of Steel in Russian , the name he adopted when he shed his Georgian name of Dugashvilli ) and the true nature of politics , then let us take a brief look at the Yalta Conference which was held in the Crimea towards the end of WWII . Whereby the " Big Three " dealt a severe blow to all that is decent and righteous . There was a psychopath - Josef Stalin ; a feeble minded ailing old man - Franklin D. Roosevelt ; and a raging alcoholic - Winston Churchill , who with a few strokes of their pens condemned a large portion of humanity to a brutish and despotic existence behind " The Iron Curtain " in order to cement a twisted political stability which was designed to enable global exploitation of peoples and nations along with the accompanying resourses . Regardless of where one's personal ideological tendencies may reside , we have all been had to one extent or another .
