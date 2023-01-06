Words of Stalin

When Murdoch, the owner of Fox News, the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal, told his employees they must follow along with the rest of mainstream media by no longer investigating or reporting on election fraud Sean Hannity, Brett Beir, Steve Docy, Brian Kilmeade, Paul Gigot and the rest of their self-proclaimed patriots went to the gelding department and became eunuchs for life.

(1) comment

che guevara

Mr. Ottmer ; The only reason why such characters as Sean Hannity , Glen Beck or Tucker Carlson have television programs is because their first stop was in fact to the " gelding department ", as you so vividly stated . The sad fact of the matter is that geldings are seen as being reliable , corruptable and maleable , which they are . They prance around the corral spewing out what their masters want them to , and they then get rewarded with massively obscene salaries , celebrity status and a following of unintelligent people desperate for a voice . Some might justifably call it prostitution regardless of the gender of the character involved .

These " geldings " fall into the category called " controlled opposition " , which , speaking of infamous Russians ( although Stalin was a Georgian , and Lenin was a Tatar - both of whom had to be tutored in the Russian language prior to ascending to power ) goes back to a quote from Vladimir Lenin where he stated ; " The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves ." Enter , FOX News and the gang of geldings . Quite the show indeed !

As regards Stalin , he is credited with saying that it is not who votes that counts , but rather who counts the votes . I agree . In any case , that's politics , the absolute lowest form of human endeavor . Also , Mr. Ottmer , if you want to dwell upon Josef Stalin ( Stalin = Man of Steel in Russian , the name he adopted when he shed his Georgian name of Dugashvilli ) and the true nature of politics , then let us take a brief look at the Yalta Conference which was held in the Crimea towards the end of WWII . Whereby the " Big Three " dealt a severe blow to all that is decent and righteous . There was a psychopath - Josef Stalin ; a feeble minded ailing old man - Franklin D. Roosevelt ; and a raging alcoholic - Winston Churchill , who with a few strokes of their pens condemned a large portion of humanity to a brutish and despotic existence behind " The Iron Curtain " in order to cement a twisted political stability which was designed to enable global exploitation of peoples and nations along with the accompanying resourses . Regardless of where one's personal ideological tendencies may reside , we have all been had to one extent or another .

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.