Visitors to Eagar grateful for help
We would like to compliment the people of Eagar for their outstanding support during our recent visit. As frequent visitors to the Springerville/Eagar area, we always appreciate the warm greetings during those times. This past Sunday (15 May) was one of those occasions. We, unfortunately, experienced some car trouble and had to park at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts while waiting for roadside service. Several people passed by and asked if we needed help. One lady in particular was very helpful when we later found out she had called a friend — Wyatt Ramsey and asked if he could offer us help. When he arrived, he immediately began troubleshooting and found we had experienced a failure of our fuel pump. Unfortunately, O’Reilly’s didn’t have one available for our vehicle. As we arranged for friends to come to our aid, another wonderful Eagar resident (Jim) stayed to ensure we got the needed help. Through this all, we were so fortunate to have others offer help. What a great experience meeting such nice, helpful people. We would like to pass along our heartfelt thanks to everyone.
Ron and Marjorie Hunter
Show Low
House in order
The American people need to be mindful of what a great job Congress does in dealing with important issues.
The baby formula shortage — Congress has scheduled a hearing next week. If that’s not soon enough, Biden already jumped into action. He held a conference call (probably with masks on) with the heads of Target and Walmart (who can’t stock shelves without more product) and with two of several formula manufacturers (but not Abbott, the largest manufacturer, shut down by the government).
Recently Congress held a hearing on UFO’s (now called Unindentified Aerial Phenomena).
Last week the House rushed through a large $40B aid package for Ukraine without debate, giving members only a few hours to try to read it. In the Senate, Rand Paul pushed for a reasonable amendment to add some oversight, monitoring, and accountability for the spending. By the way, this bill will require the US to borrow the money to cover the spending, probably borrowing more from China.
And the Senate Democrats managed to bring a bill to the floor to “codify Roe v Wade” into law — The Women’s Health Protection Act. The bill failed as everyone knew it would. Much more dangerous if passed, it did not just make Roe the law of the land — it went way beyond the existing restrictions in Roe. This bill would have allowed abortion on demand up to the moment of birth, allow abortion for sex selection or any other reason, invalidate all state (Democrat and Republican) laws that limit abortion to 20 weeks, and would invalidate the conscience/religious protections for health care providers in 46 states. Bill Clinton used to say that abortion should be safe, legal, and rare. Obama pursued an initiative to reduce abortions. Biden used to be against partial birth abortions and against federal funding of abortions. Currently, the American public is divided on abortion but even a majority of the Pro Choice people are for limiting third trimester abortions. Then came the progressives.
The Democrat held House, Senate and Presidency have their priorities in order.
Ray Jussila
Show Low
Open App Ace important legislation
Gas and food prices are through the roof. Arizona is seeing some of the highest inflation in the country. The “side hustle” is no longer something people do to get extra money, but instead has become a necessity for making ends meet.
One popular side hustle has been to create an app for our phones and mobile devices. Sadly, the way the big tech platforms manage these apps make it difficult for the small and medium app developers to turn a profit or to get their app out into the marketplace. The major platforms require that all in app purchases go through their payment systems and charge up to 30% for the privilege of doing so. They also make it hard to get the app approved for their platforms, and once the app developers have gotten the platforms approval find that the platforms apps are promoted above those of the app developers.
These monopolistic policies are hurting us all. We are all paying greatly inflated prices and are finding that innovation has been stifled. Congress is considering the Open App Markets Act, and we need all of our congressional delegation to sign on and support this important legislation.
P.S. It’s good to read that “Show Low Days is Back”!
Eric Powers
Pinetop
