IRA bag of goodies
If one examines the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” one can see that it is really a grab bag of Crony Capitalism goodies for those connected to the Democrat party.
One may recall Solyndra, the poster child for that grift under Obama. The “Inflation Reduction Act” makes that boondoggle look pale by comparison. Here’s the deep dive by an expert. (alexepstein.substack.com/p/12-myths-about-the-terrible-inflation?s=r&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web)
It would be interesting to see if any honest refutation is forthcoming.
Jim Manning
Show Low
GOP too complacent
Through complacency, apathy, and self-righteousness, Republicans are about to hand the upcoming election to Democrats.
Republicans have offered stunning reasons for not voting. To wit: I won’t vote because: “I won’t engage in criminal activity” or “my vote doesn’t count” or “Kari Lake donated to Obama” or “she is a television personality” or “I am sick of hearing the 2020 election was stolen” or “I am preparing for the revolution.”
The revolution has occurred — with the democrats “velvet glove.” Democrats owned the election process by getting out the vote; filling temporary poll watcher, ballot runner, and permanent positions in election departments; knocking on doors; and, generating massive amounts of donor money. They appeared to have cheated but they cared and won.
Republicans fought, and continue to fight, over who is the “true conservative.” They yell at their televisions and plan for a civil war. But that will not defeat Democrats in November.
The only way for a “red wave” is to make it happen. Republicans must vote for Republican candidates. Failing to vote gives power to a voting democrat. Volunteer with the Republican party to knock on doors. Apply for a temporary job collecting ballots or being a poll watcher. Assist others to register, get to the polls, or vote early.
For the 2020 election, Navajo County received a $614,420.00 grant from an organization funded by Mark Zuckerberg. Navajo County also interfaced with two progressive organizations which seek to elect Democrat candidates and advance the progressive agenda. The success of the 2020 election in Arizona is attributed to those progressive organizations.
So, if you don’t do something now, Democrats will ruin your life because your complacency, apathy, and self-righteousness brought the consequences on yourself.
Dyan Flyzik
Snowflake
Letters policy
The White Mountain Independent welcomes letters of no more than 300 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for content, length and poor taste. Contact General Manager Rick Nathan at rnathan@wmicentral.com or 928-537-5721.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.